Beauty

Guerlain Spring 2019 Meteorites Compact & New Perfume

January 9, 2019

Hello ladies!

Guerlain Spring 2019 Meteorites Compact variations are available now. These are part of Guerlain Spring 2019 Morning Love Collection (info, photos) which features quite a few beautiful products. I’ve already bought a few of them so keep your eyes on the blog for future reviews.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA | February 2019 for the New La Petite Robe Noire

Guerlain Spring 2019 Meteorites Compact & New Perfume

Guerlain Meteorites Compact – New & Limited Edition – $62.00

A travel version of the legendary pearls to color-correct, mattify, and delicately brighten the complexion.

Shades:

  • 02 Light – very light to light
  • 03 Medium – natural to medium
  • 04 Golden – dark to very dark

We all know how madly in love you can get with Guerlain Meteorites Compact. I do believe the 2019 edition of the Meteorites Compact are not only beautiful but suitable for all skin tones and colors.

Usually the Meteorites are so forgiving on the skin that I can even wear a darker shade than my skin tone. I personally love all three variations. It’s so easy to blend the colors together to create a pure halo of radiance tailored to your complexion.

Another exciting news from Guerlain is the launch of a new La Petite Robe Noire fragrance. So just in the beginning of February we will get a new black dress eau de parfum.

This scent was created by the legendary Thierry Wasser and the perfumer Delphine Jelk.

The light fragrance has a modern and refined style. In the beginning you will feel the notes of orange and bergamot with a little black cherry. Then we get surrounded by a bouquet of black roses and delicate violets. Another notes involve the scent of black tea and mysterious woody notes like Patchouli.

SHOP THIS POST

 

 

