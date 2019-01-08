Hello ladies!
Guerlain Spring 2019 Meteorites Compact variations are available now. These are part of Guerlain Spring 2019 Morning Love Collection (info, photos) which features quite a few beautiful products. I’ve already bought a few of them so keep your eyes on the blog for future reviews.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA | February 2019 for the New La Petite Robe Noire
Guerlain Spring 2019 Meteorites Compact & New Perfume
Guerlain Meteorites Compact – New & Limited Edition – $62.00
A travel version of the legendary pearls to color-correct, mattify, and delicately brighten the complexion.
Shades:
- 02 Light – very light to light
- 03 Medium – natural to medium
- 04 Golden – dark to very dark
We all know how madly in love you can get with Guerlain Meteorites Compact. I do believe the 2019 edition of the Meteorites Compact are not only beautiful but suitable for all skin tones and colors.
Usually the Meteorites are so forgiving on the skin that I can even wear a darker shade than my skin tone. I personally love all three variations. It’s so easy to blend the colors together to create a pure halo of radiance tailored to your complexion.
Another exciting news from Guerlain is the launch of a new La Petite Robe Noire fragrance. So just in the beginning of February we will get a new black dress eau de parfum.
This scent was created by the legendary Thierry Wasser and the perfumer Delphine Jelk.
The light fragrance has a modern and refined style. In the beginning you will feel the notes of orange and bergamot with a little black cherry. Then we get surrounded by a bouquet of black roses and delicate violets. Another notes involve the scent of black tea and mysterious woody notes like Patchouli.
