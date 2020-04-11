Home Beauty BECCA Own Your Light Highlighter for Summer 2020
BECCA Own Your Light Highlighter for Summer 2020

April 11, 2020

Hello lovelies!

BECCA Own Your Light Highlighter new shade joins the famous Shimmering Skin Perfector family as it just launched in Germany. I hope we can see the new BECCA Own Your Light shade being released worldwide so keep your fingers crossed as BECCA is known to release exclusive items for some countries.

AVAILABILITY

Europe Launch Date – Now at Douglas Germany | TBA at BECCA, Sephora, ULTA , Cult Beauty, Selfridges

 

BECCA Own Your Light Highlighter for Summer 2020

Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter – New Shade – €39.99

BECCA presents its iconic Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in a limited edition: Own Your Light is a universal shade that makes your external appearance shine just as beautifully as your inside.

RELATED: BECCA Royal Glow Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Review, Swatches, Photos

A warm gold meets ultra-fine and bright pigments in peach and pink tones that adapt to the undertones of your skin and thus bring out the natural glow. Your complexion gets a fascinating finish that does not sparkle, but radiates naturally. Own Your Light is not only unique, it is very special.

  • Own Your Light – warm gold with peach and pink tones

RELATED: BECCA Parisian Lights Shimmering Skin Perfector Review, Swatches, Photos

 

