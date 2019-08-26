Hello beauties!

There are new Summer launches happening today from Anastasia Beverly Hills so I’m inviting you to check out all the details bellow. Anastasia Norvina Vol. 1 Pro Palette and Coral Crush Liquid Lipstick set are the new items that just launched today exclusively online. Check out the swatches right after the jump!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 26 August at SEPHORA,Beautylish, ULTA

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 1 is a professional-grade artistry palette featuring 25 deluxe-sized, high-performance shades with maximum payoff—carefully curated by Norvina herself. Expand your Norvina collection with this limited-edition pro palette and create your most artistic makeup looks yet.

Shades included:

A1 (Metallic lilac with a cool pink reflect)

A2 (Matte mid-tone vivid violet)*

A3 (Matte rich plum*)

A4 (Metallic golden copper)

A5 (Matte vibrant warm candy pink)*

B1 (Matte vivid lilac)*

B2 (Metallic rosy bronze with gold sparkles)

B3 (Metallic platinum rose with gold sparkles)*

B4 (Matte deep cool violet)*

B5 (Matte deep cool plum)*

C1 (Matte bright white)

C2 (Metallic yellow gold)

C3 (Metallic deep rose gold with gold sparkles)

C4 (Matte mauve plum)*

C5 (Matte burnt sienna brown)*

D1 (Matte primary yellow)

D2 (Shimmering blue purple)*

D3 (Matte primary red)*

D4 (Sparkling matte primary blue with blue sparkles)*

D5 (Matte black)*

E1 (Shimmering peach gold)*

E2 (Matte pastel orange)*

E3 (Matte ochre yellow)

E4 (Matte neon orange)*

E5 (Matte oxblood)*

Anastasia Beverly Hills Coral Crush Liquid Lipstick Set is an exclusive, limited-edition set containing 4 must-have coral shades of Liquid Lipstick. With 2 brand-new shades and 2 fan-favorite shades from ABH’s original assortment (back by popular demand!), this lipstick set features Anastasia’s signature full-pigment formula with a weightless matte finish.

Shades included:

Spicy (Matte deep red-orange)

Neon Coral (Matte vibrant orange-red)

Pastel Coral (Matte muted coral)

Red Coral (Matte fiery red coral)

