Hello beauties!
There are new Summer launches happening today from Anastasia Beverly Hills so I’m inviting you to check out all the details bellow. Anastasia Norvina Vol. 1 Pro Palette and Coral Crush Liquid Lipstick set are the new items that just launched today exclusively online. Check out the swatches right after the jump!
U.S. / UK Launch Date – 26 August at SEPHORA,Beautylish, ULTA
Anastasia Norvina Vol. 1 Pro Palette
Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 1 is a professional-grade artistry palette featuring 25 deluxe-sized, high-performance shades with maximum payoff—carefully curated by Norvina herself. Expand your Norvina collection with this limited-edition pro palette and create your most artistic makeup looks yet.
Norvina Pro Vol. 1 Palette – $60.00 (Online Only)
Shades included:
- A1 (Metallic lilac with a cool pink reflect)
- A2 (Matte mid-tone vivid violet)*
- A3 (Matte rich plum*)
- A4 (Metallic golden copper)
- A5 (Matte vibrant warm candy pink)*
- B1 (Matte vivid lilac)*
- B2 (Metallic rosy bronze with gold sparkles)
- B3 (Metallic platinum rose with gold sparkles)*
- B4 (Matte deep cool violet)*
- B5 (Matte deep cool plum)*
- C1 (Matte bright white)
- C2 (Metallic yellow gold)
- C3 (Metallic deep rose gold with gold sparkles)
- C4 (Matte mauve plum)*
- C5 (Matte burnt sienna brown)*
- D1 (Matte primary yellow)
- D2 (Shimmering blue purple)*
- D3 (Matte primary red)*
- D4 (Sparkling matte primary blue with blue sparkles)*
- D5 (Matte black)*
- E1 (Shimmering peach gold)*
- E2 (Matte pastel orange)*
- E3 (Matte ochre yellow)
- E4 (Matte neon orange)*
- E5 (Matte oxblood)*
RELATED: Anastasia x Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette
Coral Crush Liquid Lipstick Set – Limited Edition – $35.00
Anastasia Beverly Hills Coral Crush Liquid Lipstick Set is an exclusive, limited-edition set containing 4 must-have coral shades of Liquid Lipstick. With 2 brand-new shades and 2 fan-favorite shades from ABH’s original assortment (back by popular demand!), this lipstick set features Anastasia’s signature full-pigment formula with a weightless matte finish.
Shades included:
- Spicy (Matte deep red-orange)
- Neon Coral (Matte vibrant orange-red)
- Pastel Coral (Matte muted coral)
- Red Coral (Matte fiery red coral)
RELATED: Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation Swatches & Loose Powder