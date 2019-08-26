Home Beauty Anastasia Norvina Vol. 1 Pro Palette Live on 26 August
Anastasia Norvina Vol. 1 Pro Palette Live on 26 August

August 26, 2019

Hello beauties!

There are new Summer launches happening today from Anastasia Beverly Hills so I’m inviting you to check out all the details bellow. Anastasia Norvina Vol. 1 Pro Palette and Coral Crush Liquid Lipstick set are the new items that just launched today exclusively online. Check out the swatches right after the jump!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 26 August at SEPHORA,Beautylish, ULTA

Anastasia Norvina Vol. 1 Pro Palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 1 is a professional-grade artistry palette featuring 25 deluxe-sized, high-performance shades with maximum payoff—carefully curated by Norvina herself. Expand your Norvina collection with this limited-edition pro palette and create your most artistic makeup looks yet.

Norvina Pro Vol. 1 Palette – $60.00 (Online Only)

Shades included:

  • A1 (Metallic lilac with a cool pink reflect)
  • A2 (Matte mid-tone vivid violet)*
  • A3 (Matte rich plum*)
  • A4 (Metallic golden copper)
  • A5 (Matte vibrant warm candy pink)*
  • B1 (Matte vivid lilac)*
  • B2 (Metallic rosy bronze with gold sparkles)
  • B3 (Metallic platinum rose with gold sparkles)*
  • B4 (Matte deep cool violet)*
  • B5 (Matte deep cool plum)*
  • C1 (Matte bright white)
  • C2 (Metallic yellow gold)
  • C3 (Metallic deep rose gold with gold sparkles)
  • C4 (Matte mauve plum)*
  • C5 (Matte burnt sienna brown)*
  • D1 (Matte primary yellow)
  • D2 (Shimmering blue purple)*
  • D3 (Matte primary red)*
  • D4 (Sparkling matte primary blue with blue sparkles)*
  • D5 (Matte black)*
  • E1 (Shimmering peach gold)*
  • E2 (Matte pastel orange)*
  • E3 (Matte ochre yellow)
  • E4 (Matte neon orange)*
  • E5 (Matte oxblood)*

RELATED: Anastasia x Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette

Coral Crush Liquid Lipstick Set – Limited Edition – $35.00

Anastasia Beverly Hills Coral Crush Liquid Lipstick Set is an exclusive, limited-edition set containing 4 must-have coral shades of Liquid Lipstick. With 2 brand-new shades and 2 fan-favorite shades from ABH’s original assortment (back by popular demand!), this lipstick set features Anastasia’s signature full-pigment formula with a weightless matte finish.

Shades included:

  • Spicy (Matte deep red-orange)
  • Neon Coral (Matte vibrant orange-red)
  • Pastel Coral (Matte muted coral)
  • Red Coral (Matte fiery red coral)

RELATED: Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation Swatches & Loose Powder

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


