August 26, 2019

Hello lovelies!

We have the new Pat McGrath Mothership VI Palette launching next month and marketed as a Holiday 2019 launch. Check out the shade description, swatches and all details right after the jump.

I’ve included my latest Pat McGrath review and don’t forget to keep your eyes on the blog as more Pat McGrath products are launching soon! 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK & International – 6 September 2019 at Pat McGrath, Selfridges

 

Pat McGrath Mothership VI Palette Holiday 2019

Revel in nocturnal surrealism with ten opulent hues that conjure the divinity of the Midnight Sun. A scintillating solstice of colour emerges as magical bronzes, wicked violets, mystical crimsons and goddess golds eclipse eyes with multi-dimensional effects and unprecedented single-stroke intensity.

Midnight Sun Mothership Eyeshadow Palette – $125.00

  • Skinshow Moon Glow – Luminous platinum peach
  • Bronze Eclipse – Bronzed taupe sheen
  • Vermillion Venom – Burnished crimson matte
  • Xtreme Dusk – Charcoal brown matte
  • Taboo – Brown ochre matte
  • Wicked Envy – Shimmering moss green
  • Blitz Violet Orchid – Sparkling periwinkle violet
  • Jubilee – Antique glittering gold
  • Astral Solstice – Glittering platinum
  • Blood Moon 005 – Metallic copper rose

RELATED: Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation Review, Swatches, Before & After Photos from 3 Different Days

Enjoy swatches of Midnight Sun Pat McGrath Mothership VI Palette…

