Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Trio Set came as a complimentary gift from Cult Beauty when I purchased ABH Riviera Eyeshadow Palette (review, swatches) along with ABH Brow Wiz (review). Even though the set is not available anymore in this format, I still wanted to review it because all the three products featured are permanent and they can be purchased separately.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Trio Review

All the three products come as deluxe sample sizes. As I said they are available to purchase individually in full size as they are part of ABH permanent line.

Those of you who like nudes with an attitude I’m sure will fell in love with these shades. On my light skin tone they look quite intense, not so much as the right nudes for a blonde girls but still gorgeous colors.

Both Toffee Lip Gloss and Ashton Liquid Lipstick are pigmented shades and go well together, layered on top of eachother or worn separately. You can see me wearing Toffee on top of Ashton in the photo bellow. If you are curious about my makeup look, then all the shades used are from ABH Riviera Eyeshadow Palette (review, swatches).

Anastasia Toffee Lip Gloss ($16.00 / £17.00 for 0.16 fl. oz.) is a medium, dark brown with warm undertones and a shiny-pearly finish. It is quite pigmented, showing almost an opaque coverage in a single layer.

It applies evenly on the lips and glides easily, when though the first time I wear this color my lips were dry. The consistency is smooth and very creamy but it tends to settle a bit in my lip lines. It doesn’t look streaky or patchy at all but I like to add a second layer of color.

The consistency felt a bit tacky although it feels light and comfortable throughout the wear. I did feel it quite moisturizing during the wear and even though my lips were feeling dry (I even tried them with chapped lips one day) it lasted well for about four hours.

Anastasia Ashton Liquid Lipstick ($20.00 / £20.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a medium-dark brown with subtle warm undertones and a matte finish. It was nearly opaque in a single layer but it took me two layers to even out the color. I can’t say that it applied evenly in a single layer, as it did look a bit streaky and uneven. The texture is lightweight and thin so this is why the color didn’t look flawless in a single layer. Even though the texture felt a bit runny it did stay in place and didn’t migrate.

It didn’t settled into my lip lines but the fact that it does look patchy a bit it bothered me a bit. In terms of long lasting, it wore well for a bit over seven hours.

Both the lip gloss and liquid lipstick come with a doe-foot applicator which is thin and quite bendable. It allows for an easy application but the applicator it feels quite flexible and I would have preferred a more sturdy one and a better shape.

