Beauty

BECCA Afterglow Sunset Face Palette for Summer 2019

June 3, 2019

Hello beauties!

BECCA Afterglow Sunset Face Palette comes as a new NORDSTROM-exclusive full face palette that features brand new and best-selling shades of BECCA’s iconic highlighter, blush and bronzer.

When I look at this palette I see it as the only face palette that I’d pack in my luggage this Summer. It has everything I need for a glowy, fresh and beachy look. 🙂

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at NORDSTROM

BECCA Afterglow Sunset Face Palette – $44.00 (Nordstrom Exclusive)

Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter is an award-winning creamy highlighting powder that lets you accentuate your favorite features with high-impact shimmer.

Sunlit Bronzer is a beach-inspired bronzer that imparts healthy-looking warmth so skin looks sun-kissed, never orange. Mineral Blush is a delicate powder blush with a natural, matte finish. Luminous Blush is a lustrous, multidimensional, versatile blush that creates a subtle, shimmering flush of radiance.

The palette includes:

  • Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Crystal Gold and Champagne Pop
  • Sunlit Bronzer in Capri Coast
  • Luminous Blush in Snapdragon
  • Mineral Blush in Flowerchild

Enjoy more photos and promo swatches…

