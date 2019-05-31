Home Beauty Cult Beauty Summer Goodie Bag is Worth over £300
Beauty

Cult Beauty Summer Goodie Bag is Worth over £300

June 1, 2019

Hello lovelies!

When the official Summer season starts, Cult Beauty is hitting hard with a super hot offer. Check out the new Cult Beauty Summer Goodie Bag worth over £300.00. It surely looks tempting doesn’t it? 🙂 And I haven’t told you the best part yet!

AVAILABILITY

UK & International – Now at Cult Beauty

You can actually get Cult Beauty Summer Goodie Bag worth over £300.00 for FREE if you spend £150.00 shopping with Cult Beauty.

Cult Beauty Summer Goodie Bag features a 20-piece edit of new season essentials featuring 4 full sizes. Here’s the entire list of all 20 products:

  1. Zelens – Deluxe Transforming Instant Renewal Mask (10 ml)
  2. Lumity – 7 Day supply day & night nutritional supplements (21 x Day | 21 x Night)
  3. 111 SKIN – Deluxe Y Theorem Repair Serum NAC Y2 (10 ml)
  4. Kate Somerville – Deluxe ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment (15 ml)
  5. Le Labo – Deluxe Another 13 (1 ml)
  6. Lanolips – 101 Ointment Fruities in Coconutter (full-size)
  7. Luna Bronze – Eclipse Tanning Mousse (full size)
  8. Morphe – Elite Precision Pointed Powder Brush E3 (full size)
  9. Drunk Elephant – Deluxe Protini Polypeptide Cream (15 ml)
  10. Ren Clean Skincare – Deluxe Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic (50 ml)
  11. NARS – Deluxe Blush in Orgasm (3.5 g)
  12. Indie Lee – Travel Size Roseship Cleanser (30 ml)
  13. Milk Makeup – Deluxe Blur Stick (3 g)
  14. Pixi – Jasmine Oil Blend (full size)
  15. Vita Liberata – Deluxe Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish (10 ml)
  16. Huda Beauty – Warm Brown Obsessions Palette (full size) (Review)
  17. Marvis – Deluxe Classic Strong Minth Toothpaste (10 ml)
  18. Glow Recipe – Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask (10 ml)
  19. Cult Beauty – Foldaway Tote
  20. Goop – GOOPGENES (single sachet)

