When the official Summer season starts, Cult Beauty is hitting hard with a super hot offer. Check out the new Cult Beauty Summer Goodie Bag worth over £300.00. It surely looks tempting doesn’t it? 🙂 And I haven’t told you the best part yet!

UK & International – Now at Cult Beauty

Cult Beauty Summer Goodie Bag is Worth over £300

You can actually get Cult Beauty Summer Goodie Bag worth over £300.00 for FREE if you spend £150.00 shopping with Cult Beauty.

Cult Beauty Summer Goodie Bag features a 20-piece edit of new season essentials featuring 4 full sizes. Here’s the entire list of all 20 products:

Zelens – Deluxe Transforming Instant Renewal Mask (10 ml) Lumity – 7 Day supply day & night nutritional supplements (21 x Day | 21 x Night) 111 SKIN – Deluxe Y Theorem Repair Serum NAC Y2 (10 ml) Kate Somerville – Deluxe ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment (15 ml) Le Labo – Deluxe Another 13 (1 ml) Lanolips – 101 Ointment Fruities in Coconutter (full-size) Luna Bronze – Eclipse Tanning Mousse (full size) Morphe – Elite Precision Pointed Powder Brush E3 (full size) Drunk Elephant – Deluxe Protini Polypeptide Cream (15 ml) Ren Clean Skincare – Deluxe Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic (50 ml) NARS – Deluxe Blush in Orgasm (3.5 g) Indie Lee – Travel Size Roseship Cleanser (30 ml) Milk Makeup – Deluxe Blur Stick (3 g) Pixi – Jasmine Oil Blend (full size) Vita Liberata – Deluxe Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish (10 ml) Huda Beauty – Warm Brown Obsessions Palette (full size) (Review) Marvis – Deluxe Classic Strong Minth Toothpaste (10 ml) Glow Recipe – Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask (10 ml) Cult Beauty – Foldaway Tote Goop – GOOPGENES (single sachet)