Hello lovelies!
When the official Summer season starts, Cult Beauty is hitting hard with a super hot offer. Check out the new Cult Beauty Summer Goodie Bag worth over £300.00. It surely looks tempting doesn’t it? 🙂 And I haven’t told you the best part yet!
UK & International – Now at Cult Beauty
Cult Beauty Summer Goodie Bag is Worth over £300
You can actually get Cult Beauty Summer Goodie Bag worth over £300.00 for FREE if you spend £150.00 shopping with Cult Beauty.
Cult Beauty Summer Goodie Bag features a 20-piece edit of new season essentials featuring 4 full sizes. Here’s the entire list of all 20 products:
- Zelens – Deluxe Transforming Instant Renewal Mask (10 ml)
- Lumity – 7 Day supply day & night nutritional supplements (21 x Day | 21 x Night)
- 111 SKIN – Deluxe Y Theorem Repair Serum NAC Y2 (10 ml)
- Kate Somerville – Deluxe ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment (15 ml)
- Le Labo – Deluxe Another 13 (1 ml)
- Lanolips – 101 Ointment Fruities in Coconutter (full-size)
- Luna Bronze – Eclipse Tanning Mousse (full size)
- Morphe – Elite Precision Pointed Powder Brush E3 (full size)
- Drunk Elephant – Deluxe Protini Polypeptide Cream (15 ml)
- Ren Clean Skincare – Deluxe Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic (50 ml)
- NARS – Deluxe Blush in Orgasm (3.5 g)
- Indie Lee – Travel Size Roseship Cleanser (30 ml)
- Milk Makeup – Deluxe Blur Stick (3 g)
- Pixi – Jasmine Oil Blend (full size)
- Vita Liberata – Deluxe Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish (10 ml)
- Huda Beauty – Warm Brown Obsessions Palette (full size) (Review)
- Marvis – Deluxe Classic Strong Minth Toothpaste (10 ml)
- Glow Recipe – Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask (10 ml)
- Cult Beauty – Foldaway Tote
- Goop – GOOPGENES (single sachet)