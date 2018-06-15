Home Beauty YSL Yconic Purple Fall 2018 Collection
Beauty

YSL Yconic Purple Fall 2018 Collection

June 15, 2018

Hello pretties!

It’s time to have a first look at YSL Yconic Purple Fall 2018 Collection. In the beginning of summer there are lots of sneak peeks and first information about upcoming 2018 Fall Collections. Just make sure to follow me on Instagram as I’m often posting there what I can’t post on the blog yet.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – August 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora

UK Launch Date – August 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams

France Launch Date – 13 August 2018 at Sephora.fr

YSL Yconic Purple Fall 2018 Collection

Well today we can take a peek at YSL Yconic Purple Fall 2018 makeup collection created by Tom Pecheux, YSL Global Beauty Director.

He is one of the old school guys in the beauty industry as he’s been working for decades with models, creating makeup looks for fashion shows and not only. It’s been about a year now since he’s involved with YSL so it’s time to see his first creation.

Yconic Purple is his equation for modern makeup, a new type of color combination. He also developed a special make-up chalk and I’m serious is not a prank. It would definitely be interesting to check the new makeup chalk crayons when they launch.

YSL Couture Palette Collector – Limited Edition

It comes in a limited edition festive packaging featuring blue, glossy brown, midnight blue and copper.

Couture Highlight

  • No.1 Gold Pearl

Talking about this highlighter, have you seen YSL Envelope Couture Blush Collection? They seem to have the same envelope pattern so now I’m wondering if the blush couture collection will launch also in August. 🙂

Pure Couture Lipstick

  • No.81 Violin Desinvolte / Casual Violin
  • No.82 Red Provocation

Vinyl Cream Lip Lacquer

  • No.417 Beige Bounce
  • No.418 Purple Sound

YSL Lacque Couture

  • No.107 Violet Underground
  • No.108 Mauve Alternative

Couture Chalk

These are the new and mysterious products of this collection. The black box we saw in the beginning features four couture chalk crayons which are meant to be used on the eyes. 🙂

 

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

L.A. COLORS 5 Color Metallic Eyeshadow Palette in...

November 2, 2010

Victoria’s Secret Tease Flower Fragrance Collection Spring 2017

February 20, 2017

Prescriptives Lustre Holiday Color Collection 2009

November 25, 2009

Chic Choc Holiday 2012 Makeup Collection – Info...

November 19, 2012

Illamasqua New Brush Collection for Fall 2012 –...

July 11, 2012

MAC New Makeup Products for Spring – Summer...

October 2, 2010

MUA Pink Sugar Out There Plumping Lip Gloss...

December 23, 2013

Dolce&Gabbana Tropical Spring 2017 Collection

January 31, 2017

Artdeco Summer 2013 Skin Yoga Face Line –...

June 15, 2013

Isadora Savannah Collection for Summer 2014

March 25, 2014

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet