Vernis a Levres Water Stain is the newest released signed YSL Beauty. Keep on reading the juicy news as I have swatches right after the jump. Also don’t forget about the limited edition release of YSL Endager Me Red Summer 2019 Collection. There are surely plenty of lip color to choose this season from YSL Beauty.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at YSL | soon at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols
YSL Vernis a Levres Water Stain 2019 Collection
Vernis a Levres Water Stain – New – $37.00
All day wet lip look. Lightweight and effortless. Dive in a wave of fresh colours. Vernis a levres water stain tints your lips with a pool of glossy water in one swipe.
The texture is super lightweight while the color will keep lingering on your lips for hours on end.
SHADES
- 601 Fuchsia Tide
- 602 Vague de Rouge
- 603 In Berry Deep
- 604 Peach Plunge
- 605 Bain de Corail
- 606 Rosewood Flow
- 607 Inondation Orange
- 608 Flot de Fuchsia
- 609 Submerged Coral
- 611 Vivid Violet Bath
- 612 Rouge Deluge
- 613 Cascade Bordeaux
- 614 Rose Immerge
- 615 Ruby Wave
- 616 Bathed in Beige
- 617 Dive in the Nude
- 618 Wet Vermilion
