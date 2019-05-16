Hello sweeties!

Vernis a Levres Water Stain is the newest released signed YSL Beauty. Keep on reading the juicy news as I have swatches right after the jump. Also don’t forget about the limited edition release of YSL Endager Me Red Summer 2019 Collection. There are surely plenty of lip color to choose this season from YSL Beauty.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at YSL | soon at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Vernis a Levres Water Stain – New – $37.00

All day wet lip look. Lightweight and effortless. Dive in a wave of fresh colours. Vernis a levres water stain tints your lips with a pool of glossy water in one swipe.

The texture is super lightweight while the color will keep lingering on your lips for hours on end.

SHADES

601 Fuchsia Tide

602 Vague de Rouge

603 In Berry Deep

604 Peach Plunge

605 Bain de Corail

606 Rosewood Flow

607 Inondation Orange

608 Flot de Fuchsia

609 Submerged Coral

611 Vivid Violet Bath

612 Rouge Deluge

613 Cascade Bordeaux

614 Rose Immerge

615 Ruby Wave

616 Bathed in Beige

617 Dive in the Nude

618 Wet Vermilion

Enjoy more photos and swatches…