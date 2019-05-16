Home Beauty YSL Endager Me Red Summer 2019 Collection
Beauty

YSL Endager Me Red Summer 2019 Collection

May 16, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello pretties!

Lady in red can be the new look of this season with the new YSL Endanger Me Red Summer 2019 Collection.

You are the red you wear. Choose your red manifesto with Endanger Me Red, the latest limited edition lipstick collection by YSL. Including the hottest new shades of red from best selling YSL lipsticks Tatouage Couture Matte Stain, Vernis À Lèvres Vinyl Cream, Rouge Pur Couture and Rouge Volupté Shine for four essential finishes for every women’s arsenal: matte, vinyl, satin and shine.

YSL celebrates its authority in red lip with this thrilling, provocative, subversive collection.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at yslbeauty.com.au | soon atSEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

 

YSL Endager Me Red Summer 2019 Collection

YSL Rouge Pur Couture – Limited Edition

  • 103 Prête À Tout
  • 104 Jeau D’Attraction

YSL Vernis A Levres Vinyl Cream – Limited Edition

  • 424 Call My Subersive
  • 425 Make Me Yours

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine – Limited Edition

  • 101 Make It Burn
  • 102 Ready To Seduce

YSL Tatouage Couture Matte Stain – Limited Edition

  • 31 Let’s Play A Game
  • 32 Feel Me Thrilling
  • 33

 

