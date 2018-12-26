Hello beauties!

Today on boxing day we get to see new Spring 2019 makeup products. YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Collector Oil-in-Stick Lipstick is one of them and is limited edition. I think you are already used to by now with YSL limited edition lipstick releases every year. This one is very pretty and is available on several counters.

Don’t forget about the new release of YSL Rouge Volupte Shine and Volupte Plump in Colour. I’ve also spotted them online. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, SAKS

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Collector Oil-in-Stick Lipstick

A limited-edition collector’s lipstick inspired by Monsieur Saint Laurent’s famous Love Notes.

This lipstick is dressed in Monsieur Saint Laurent’s iconic and romantic heart and arrow motif. Inside is the same best-selling formula that creates hydrating luminous shine and ultimate comfort.

Made with 60% oils, the deeply hydrating texture instantly melts into lips providing a pop of color, instant hydration, and all day comfort. After 4 weeks, lips look healthy and more nourished. 6 oils for 6 benefits: hydration, high shine, comfort, ultra-melting, luminosity, and smoothness. With the addicting signature YSL mango scent, these lipsticks are good enough to eat.

Shades:

Corail Dolman

Corail Spontini

Nude Lavalliere

Rose Saint Germain

Rouge Tuxedo

