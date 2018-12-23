Hello beauties!

Tom Ford White Suede Eye Quad is the newest addition to Tom Ford Spring 2019 Collection. The best news is that you can buy now from Neiman Marcus if you really like the shades.

Inspired by the sublime essence of the fragrances, the White Suede Collection debuts a new Eye Quad of soft, sophisticated shadows that harness the stimulating warmth of musk.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at Neiman Marcus

Tom Ford White Suede Eye Quad Spring 2019

An eye shadow quad designed with four complementary shades and finishessheer sparkle, satin, shimmer and matteto achieve multiple looks.

The centerpiece of the tom ford color collection. Each eye color quad is designed with four opulent complementing shades that achieve multiple looks, from a bold, smokey eye, to a sexy splash of color and everything between. Formulated with advanced color processes, the four luxurious finishes – sheer sparkle, satin, shimmer and matte – offer a spectrum of intensity and effects and deliver incredible shade fidelity and outstanding adhesion.

