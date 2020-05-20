Home Beauty Dolce&Gabbana Summer Gel 2020 Collection
Dolce&Gabbana Summer Gel 2020 Collection

May 20, 2020

Hello lovelies!

Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue Summer 2020 Collection is surrounded by the timeless fresh scent of one of the most summery fragrances….Light Blue. D&G Light Blue is a collection ideal for those Summer months as it features Summer Gel for him and her, along with body spray and hair mist.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – June 2020 at Nordstrom, Harrods, Duty Free Shops

 

Dolce&Gabbana Summer Gel 2020 Collection

Summer Gel (150 ml) is a new member of the Light Blue Series. We propose body care to enjoy the scent of each Light Blue fragrance for her or for him. After spending a beautiful time in the summer Mediterranean sunshine or at the beach, you can sooth your skin with the new Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue Summer Gel.

Contains complex ingredients that deliver a fresh feel extracted from Sicilian olive oil. It delivers refreshing comfort after a day spent in the sun. With a light and smooth texture, it quickly penetrates the skin, leaving it moisturized.

Convenient to carry and travel anywhere, anytime, on the go or on the road, the pumped summer gel is packaged in a traditional white and blue Mallorca print design. Mallorca ware, a traditional Sicilian craft, features a colorful baroque design on a white background. This pottery, which has been passed down since the Renaissance, continues to be a part of everyday life as tiles that colorfully decorate Sicilian palaces, plazas and stairs.

Sparkling lemon and fresh Granny Smith Apple lighten the intoxicating jasmine petal scent. The luscious amber wood and the signature scent of precious musk melts into the skin. Packed with the modern classic charm of Dolce&Gabbana Beauty, this summer gel brings a refreshing, moisturizing and pleasant scent to your skin with a single application.

For men, the summer gel features a refreshing bergamot, Sicilian mandarin bathed in sunshine, frozen grapefruit peel, and fresh and savory juniper, giving you a refreshing, citrus-like cocktail. And that charm continues in the lively Amberwood and Musk. The combination of light blue’s unique sensuality and the charm of the Mediterranean creates a new texture that instantly permeates and moisturizes the skin.

The new Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue Body&Hair Spray for women has 100 ml while the Light Blue Body Spray for men is 125 ml.

