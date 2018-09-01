Home Beauty YSL Gold Attraction Holiday 2018 Collection
Beauty

YSL Gold Attraction Holiday 2018 Collection

September 1, 2018

Hello pretties!

YSL Gold Attraction Holiday 2018 Collection is available right now at Nordstrom. Just like every year, YSL is releasing a multi-use palette for eyes, face and cheeks along with the permanent shades of Rouge Pur Couture lipsticks.

This time the seven lipstick shades are packed in a limited edition black case with embossed with the golden YSL logo. Check out the entire collection after the cut!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

YSL Gold Attraction Holiday 2018 Collection

YSL Gold Attraction Multi-Use Makeup Palette – Limited Edition – $95.00

A limited-edition collector’s palette that includes a glowing highlighter, three must-have eyeshadows, a creamy eyeliner and two dynamic blushes.

This beautiful multi-palette is adorned with the brand’s iconic logo in glitter placed on a backdrop of sleek, matte black, making it a must-have. A champagne gold highlighter infused with ultrafine platinum pearls illuminates your cheekbones and any other part of the face you want to give a soft glow to.

Three powdery eyeshadows in soft shimmery golds and an icy blue make an elegant statement, while the creamy black eyeliner delivers a dramatic look. Two rich blushes in deep raspberry and soft coral bring warmth to your cheeks and two mini face brushes and one mini eye brush help complete the look.

  • Highlighter
  • 3 Eyeshadows
  • Creamy Eyeliner
  • 2 Blushes
  • 2 Mini Face Brushes
  • Mini Eye Brush

YSL Rouge Pur Couture Gold Attraction – Limited Edition – $38.00

A limited-edition presentation of Rouge Pur Couture that showcases the iconic lipstick in sleek, black packaging with an outstanding glittering logo.

With one stroke, this best-selling lipstick dresses your lips in irresistible pure color while providing intense hydration and antioxidant care. Hydrospheres and natural extracts provide all-day comfort and hydration. Your lips are left with high color payoff in a satin or matte finish.

The heart of Yves Saint Laurent couture meets the luxury of beauty with this edgy take on Rouge Pur Couture. On the outside—matte black packaging and a bold Yves Saint Laurent logo. On the inside—the bullet etched with mini logos.

  • 001 Le Rouge
  • 009 Rose Stiletto
  • 013 Le Orange
  • 019 Le Fuchsia (review, lip swatches)
  • 052 Rouge Rose
  • 070 Le Nu
  • 340 Or Cuivre

SHOP THIS POST

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

BeYu Rock Romance Collection Winter 2013

October 29, 2013

Guerlain My Super Tips for my complete skincare...

May 7, 2016

Clarins Ladylike Fall 2014 Collection

July 10, 2014

Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Palette launching September...

August 16, 2016

Diorskin Nude Tan Matte

February 25, 2014

Chanel Spring 2013 Precieux Printemps de Chanel Collection...

November 19, 2012

MAC Casual Colour Collection for Summer 2012 –...

May 4, 2012

MAC Liptensity Holiday 2016 Collection

September 7, 2016

OPI Soft Shades Pastel Spring 2016 Collection

March 10, 2016

Dior Fall 2014 New 5 Couleurs Palettes

July 15, 2014

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet