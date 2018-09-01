Hello pretties!

YSL Gold Attraction Holiday 2018 Collection is available right now at Nordstrom. Just like every year, YSL is releasing a multi-use palette for eyes, face and cheeks along with the permanent shades of Rouge Pur Couture lipsticks.

This time the seven lipstick shades are packed in a limited edition black case with embossed with the golden YSL logo. Check out the entire collection after the cut!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

YSL Gold Attraction Holiday 2018 Collection

A limited-edition collector’s palette that includes a glowing highlighter, three must-have eyeshadows, a creamy eyeliner and two dynamic blushes.

This beautiful multi-palette is adorned with the brand’s iconic logo in glitter placed on a backdrop of sleek, matte black, making it a must-have. A champagne gold highlighter infused with ultrafine platinum pearls illuminates your cheekbones and any other part of the face you want to give a soft glow to.

Three powdery eyeshadows in soft shimmery golds and an icy blue make an elegant statement, while the creamy black eyeliner delivers a dramatic look. Two rich blushes in deep raspberry and soft coral bring warmth to your cheeks and two mini face brushes and one mini eye brush help complete the look.

Highlighter

3 Eyeshadows

Creamy Eyeliner

2 Blushes

2 Mini Face Brushes

Mini Eye Brush

A limited-edition presentation of Rouge Pur Couture that showcases the iconic lipstick in sleek, black packaging with an outstanding glittering logo.

With one stroke, this best-selling lipstick dresses your lips in irresistible pure color while providing intense hydration and antioxidant care. Hydrospheres and natural extracts provide all-day comfort and hydration. Your lips are left with high color payoff in a satin or matte finish.

The heart of Yves Saint Laurent couture meets the luxury of beauty with this edgy take on Rouge Pur Couture. On the outside—matte black packaging and a bold Yves Saint Laurent logo. On the inside—the bullet etched with mini logos.

001 Le Rouge

009 Rose Stiletto

013 Le Orange

019 Le Fuchsia (review, lip swatches)

052 Rouge Rose

070 Le Nu

340 Or Cuivre

