Hello pretties!
YSL Gold Attraction Holiday 2018 Collection is available right now at Nordstrom. Just like every year, YSL is releasing a multi-use palette for eyes, face and cheeks along with the permanent shades of Rouge Pur Couture lipsticks.
This time the seven lipstick shades are packed in a limited edition black case with embossed with the golden YSL logo. Check out the entire collection after the cut!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom
YSL Gold Attraction Holiday 2018 Collection
YSL Gold Attraction Multi-Use Makeup Palette – Limited Edition – $95.00
A limited-edition collector’s palette that includes a glowing highlighter, three must-have eyeshadows, a creamy eyeliner and two dynamic blushes.
This beautiful multi-palette is adorned with the brand’s iconic logo in glitter placed on a backdrop of sleek, matte black, making it a must-have. A champagne gold highlighter infused with ultrafine platinum pearls illuminates your cheekbones and any other part of the face you want to give a soft glow to.
Three powdery eyeshadows in soft shimmery golds and an icy blue make an elegant statement, while the creamy black eyeliner delivers a dramatic look. Two rich blushes in deep raspberry and soft coral bring warmth to your cheeks and two mini face brushes and one mini eye brush help complete the look.
- Highlighter
- 3 Eyeshadows
- Creamy Eyeliner
- 2 Blushes
- 2 Mini Face Brushes
- Mini Eye Brush
YSL Rouge Pur Couture Gold Attraction – Limited Edition – $38.00
A limited-edition presentation of Rouge Pur Couture that showcases the iconic lipstick in sleek, black packaging with an outstanding glittering logo.
With one stroke, this best-selling lipstick dresses your lips in irresistible pure color while providing intense hydration and antioxidant care. Hydrospheres and natural extracts provide all-day comfort and hydration. Your lips are left with high color payoff in a satin or matte finish.
The heart of Yves Saint Laurent couture meets the luxury of beauty with this edgy take on Rouge Pur Couture. On the outside—matte black packaging and a bold Yves Saint Laurent logo. On the inside—the bullet etched with mini logos.
- 001 Le Rouge
- 009 Rose Stiletto
- 013 Le Orange
- 019 Le Fuchsia (review, lip swatches)
- 052 Rouge Rose
- 070 Le Nu
- 340 Or Cuivre
