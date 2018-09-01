Hello beauties!
Urban Decay Elements Eyeshadow Palette comes to us on mid September. We are getting a variaty of multidimensional pigments with different finishes such as metallic, shimmer and matte. 🙂 Check out all the details bellow!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 10 September 2018 at Urban Decay
Urban Decay Elements Eyeshadow Palette Fall 2018
Sleek and celestial, our All New Elements Eyeshadow Palette is revealing itself in all its cosmic glory. A constellation of 18 new multidimensional pigments (including bright mattes, holographic shimmers and molten metallics) orbit around Luna, an ultra-iridescent transformer shade. The stars aligned when we created this palette, so you know your eye looks are going to be out-of-this-world uh-mazing!
Elements Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition
- Volcanic – bronze metallic
- Earth Bound – forest green satin with tonal micro-shimmer
- Elemental – sienna matte
- Secret Keeper – bright green satin with gold shift
- Heavy Water – bright metallic teal
- Electric Air – pinkish silver with iridescent micro-glitter
- Sapphire Dream – bright navy blue metallic
- Antidote – soft warm nude
- Lioness – smoky burgundy satin with bronze sparkle
- Fire Starter – deep red with gold micro-shimmer
- Ego – soft pinkish-purple with blue micro-shimmer
- Dreamweaver – bright pink matte
- Hex Remedy – bright purple with iridescent sparkle
- Moon Rock – metallic copper with iridescent sparkle
- Silver Burn – smoky purple with pink iridescent sparkle
- Fortune Teller – metallic pink-red with green 3-D sparkle and shift
- Fool’s Gold – metallic gold with tonal sparkle
- Tectonic – chocolate brown with iridescent micro-sparkle
- Luna – white shimmer with iridescent micro-sparkle
Enjoy more photos…
1 comment
This looks really pretty.