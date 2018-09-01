Hello beauties!

Urban Decay Elements Eyeshadow Palette comes to us on mid September. We are getting a variaty of multidimensional pigments with different finishes such as metallic, shimmer and matte. 🙂 Check out all the details bellow!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 10 September 2018 at Urban Decay

Urban Decay Elements Eyeshadow Palette Fall 2018

Sleek and celestial, our All New Elements Eyeshadow Palette is revealing itself in all its cosmic glory. A constellation of 18 new multidimensional pigments (including bright mattes, holographic shimmers and molten metallics) orbit around Luna, an ultra-iridescent transformer shade. The stars aligned when we created this palette, so you know your eye looks are going to be out-of-this-world uh-mazing!

Elements Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Volcanic – bronze metallic

– bronze metallic Earth Bound – forest green satin with tonal micro-shimmer

– forest green satin with tonal micro-shimmer Elemental – sienna matte

– sienna matte Secret Keeper – bright green satin with gold shift

– bright green satin with gold shift Heavy Water – bright metallic teal

– bright metallic teal Electric Air – pinkish silver with iridescent micro-glitter

– pinkish silver with iridescent micro-glitter Sapphire Dream – bright navy blue metallic

– bright navy blue metallic Antidote – soft warm nude

– soft warm nude Lioness – smoky burgundy satin with bronze sparkle

– smoky burgundy satin with bronze sparkle Fire Starter – deep red with gold micro-shimmer

– deep red with gold micro-shimmer Ego – soft pinkish-purple with blue micro-shimmer

– soft pinkish-purple with blue micro-shimmer Dreamweaver – bright pink matte

– bright pink matte Hex Remedy – bright purple with iridescent sparkle

– bright purple with iridescent sparkle Moon Rock – metallic copper with iridescent sparkle

– metallic copper with iridescent sparkle Silver Burn – smoky purple with pink iridescent sparkle

– smoky purple with pink iridescent sparkle Fortune Teller – metallic pink-red with green 3-D sparkle and shift

– metallic pink-red with green 3-D sparkle and shift Fool’s Gold – metallic gold with tonal sparkle

– metallic gold with tonal sparkle Tectonic – chocolate brown with iridescent micro-sparkle

– chocolate brown with iridescent micro-sparkle Luna – white shimmer with iridescent micro-sparkle

Enjoy more photos…