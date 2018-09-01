Home Beauty Urban Decay Elements Eyeshadow Palette Fall 2018
Beauty

Urban Decay Elements Eyeshadow Palette Fall 2018

September 1, 2018

Hello beauties!

Urban Decay Elements Eyeshadow Palette comes to us on mid September. We are getting a variaty of multidimensional pigments with different finishes such as metallic, shimmer and matte. 🙂 Check out all the details bellow!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 10 September 2018 at Urban Decay

Sleek and celestial, our All New Elements Eyeshadow Palette is revealing itself in all its cosmic glory. A constellation of 18 new multidimensional pigments (including bright mattes, holographic shimmers and molten metallics) orbit around Luna, an ultra-iridescent transformer shade. The stars aligned when we created this palette, so you know your eye looks are going to be out-of-this-world uh-mazing!

Elements Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

  • Volcanic – bronze metallic
  • Earth Bound – forest green satin with tonal micro-shimmer
  • Elemental – sienna matte
  • Secret Keeper – bright green satin with gold shift
  • Heavy Water – bright metallic teal
  • Electric Air – pinkish silver with iridescent micro-glitter
  • Sapphire Dream – bright navy blue metallic
  • Antidote – soft warm nude
  • Lioness – smoky burgundy satin with bronze sparkle
  • Fire Starter – deep red with gold micro-shimmer
  • Ego – soft pinkish-purple with blue micro-shimmer
  • Dreamweaver – bright pink matte
  • Hex Remedy – bright purple with iridescent sparkle
  • Moon Rock – metallic copper with iridescent sparkle
  • Silver Burn – smoky purple with pink iridescent sparkle
  • Fortune Teller – metallic pink-red with green 3-D sparkle and shift
  • Fool’s Gold – metallic gold with tonal sparkle
  • Tectonic – chocolate brown with iridescent micro-sparkle
  • Luna – white shimmer with iridescent micro-sparkle

Enjoy more photos…

genevieve September 2, 2018 - 6:29 am

This looks really pretty.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam.

