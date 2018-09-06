Home Beauty MAC Holiday 2018 The Blonds Collection
MAC Holiday 2018 The Blonds Collection

September 6, 2018

Hello pretties!

MAC Holiday 2018 The Blonds Collection of Phillipe and David Blond is the first one to pop on the counters. Actually if you like anything you many want to hurry and make your purchase as on some websites the powder is already sold out!

The bling couturiers behind music’s most iconic stars unleash their maxed-out glam for M·A·C! Phillipe and David Blond, platinum-maned poster children for gender-bending extravagance, design jewel-encrusted custom bodysuits for the world’s most famously fab provocateurs – and bring the same spectacle to Magic Dust Powder, Lipstick, Dazzleglass, crystal-adorned lashes and more. The duo’s corsets may stop shows, but their new M·A·C collection ensures that bedazzled Blond moments last on and on.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 6 September 2018 at MAC Cosmetics Nordstrom

MAC Holiday 2018 The Blonds Collection

Lipstick – Limited Edition – $20.00

  • DavidBlond – muted pink with gold sparkle
  • PhillipeBlond – true red

Dazzleglass – Limited Edition – $20.00

  • FifiTheBlond – warm pink nude with gold sparkle
  • BijouxBlond – clear with pink and gold shimmer

Magic Dust Powder – Limited Edition – $42.00

  • TheBlonds – gold with shimmer

Liquid Eyeliner – Permanent – $21.00

  • Boot Black – black (Permanent, Special Packaging)

Brush – Limited Edition – $42.00

  • 135SES Large Flat Powder Brush

Lash – Limited Edition – $18.00

  • BlondDiamond – wispy flared pair of crisscross lashes with jet hematite Swarovski crystals

