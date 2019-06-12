Hello beauties!

Today Tarte Unleashed Eyeshadow Palette just got available along with other fresh summer 2019 makeup goodies as chrome paint highlighter, chrome paint shadow pots and Something Wild Inside Vault.

Just the other day I posted Tarte Busy Gal Summer 2019 Collection so I see new products are keep on coming. Will you be able to keep up? 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Summer 2019 New Makeup Collection

Unleash your wild side using this 15-shade matte and metallic eyeshadow palette equipped with XL party-animal pants. This vegan, vivacious palette is inspired by animal kingdom kweens featuring earthy & tropical tones for fierce, striking looks. PLUS, it comes with a travel-size big ego mascara!

Shades:

Swan Song (pearl sheen)

Oh Deer (matte mauve)

Hippocritical (lilac shimmer)

Bear Necessities (matte dark brown)

Koalified (matte purple brown)

Toucan Do It (matte orange)

No Fox Given (matte burnt orange)

Iguana Love You (burgundy shimmer)

Irrelephant (light bronze shimmer)

Tad-ally (turquoise shimmer)

You’re Lion (champagne shimmer)

Monkey Business (gold shimmer)

Camelflauge (matte brown)

Hawkward (pewter sparkle)

Party Animal (navy blue sparkle)

Meet the gleam of your dreams! This mirrored metallic highlighter gives a next-level luminous glow and is formulated the same way as our iconic chrome paint shadow pot formula.

You’ll never not get a “what’s on your eyes?!” when wearing this rich, vibrant eyeshadow. The mirror-effect loose pigment melts instantly and stays put for hours.

Shades:

Park Ave Princess (metallic bronze)

Fire Dancer (metallic burgundy)

Pot of Gold (metallic gold)

Martini (metallic bronzed olive)

Top Yacht (metallic champagne)

Steel the Show (metallic steel navy)

Frose (metallic rose gold)

Sun Drenched (metallic bronze champagne)

Wild at Heart (metallic pink duochrome shift)

Paradise Found (metallic pink champagne)

Unleashed (metallic purple)

Includes:

15-shade shadow matte and metallic eyeshadow palette powered by Amazonian clay

Big Ego vegan mascara with unique confi-DENSE booster brush to boost your lash volume and confidence

fan-fave, ultra metallic eye pigment in a limited edition shade for a high gleam glaze

Tarte-LIT chrome highlighter formulated with 80% pearl pure pigment for an in-your-dream beam

latex-free ilama-inspired lashes for 3D ultra fluttery fullness