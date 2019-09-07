Home Beauty Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Colors for Holiday 2019 – Available Now
Beauty

Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Colors for Holiday 2019 – Available Now

September 8, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Get ready for a Holiday 2019 luxury launch as Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Colors collection just landed at Neiman Marcus.

To Tom Ford, there is no more dramatic accessory than a perfect lip. It is the focus of the face and it has the power to define a woman’s whole look. The collection showcases a decadent wardrobe of rich, vivacious, sensuous shades that influence a mood and transform an entire look for maximum impact.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus | 16 September at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Barneys, Selfridges, Harrods, SAKS

Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Colors for Holiday 2019

Rare and exotic ingredients including soja seed extract, Brazilian murumuru butter and chamomilla flower oil create an ultra-creamy texture with an incredibly smooth application. Specially treated color pigments are blended to deliver pure color with just the right balance of luminosity.

Boys & Girls Lip Color – $36.00

  • Isabelle Red
  • Deborah Deep plum
  • Candy Plum
  • Holly Muted beige
  • Andrea Pink-coral
  • Jackie Muted coral
  • Viva Berry
  • Edie Beige
  • Ivy Orange
  • Benedetta Rose
  • Sterling Deep wine
  • Lou Lavender
  • Mario Mauve
  • Deveren Rosy mauve
  • Martin Red-plum
  • Udo Bright plum
  • Gerard Soft brown
  • Ondine Warm coral
  • Rolando Muted brown
  • Antonio Red-orange
  • Paul Shimmery pink
  • Joe Beige
  • Johnny Dusty pink
  • Maurice Rich brown
  • Taylor Warm plum

RELATED: Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Fall 2019 Collection

Boys & Girls Ultra-Rich Lip Color – $36.00

  • Bridget Soft pink
  • Cherry Coral

Boys & Girls Lip Color Sheer – $36.00

  • Dorothy Sheer coral
  • Abigail Sheer beige
  • Ultra Sheer pink

