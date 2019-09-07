Hello lovelies!
Get ready for a Holiday 2019 luxury launch as Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Colors collection just landed at Neiman Marcus.
To Tom Ford, there is no more dramatic accessory than a perfect lip. It is the focus of the face and it has the power to define a woman’s whole look. The collection showcases a decadent wardrobe of rich, vivacious, sensuous shades that influence a mood and transform an entire look for maximum impact.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus | 16 September at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Barneys, Selfridges, Harrods, SAKS
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Colors for Holiday 2019
Rare and exotic ingredients including soja seed extract, Brazilian murumuru butter and chamomilla flower oil create an ultra-creamy texture with an incredibly smooth application. Specially treated color pigments are blended to deliver pure color with just the right balance of luminosity.
Boys & Girls Lip Color – $36.00
- Isabelle Red
- Deborah Deep plum
- Candy Plum
- Holly Muted beige
- Andrea Pink-coral
- Jackie Muted coral
- Viva Berry
- Edie Beige
- Ivy Orange
- Benedetta Rose
- Sterling Deep wine
- Lou Lavender
- Mario Mauve
- Deveren Rosy mauve
- Martin Red-plum
- Udo Bright plum
- Gerard Soft brown
- Ondine Warm coral
- Rolando Muted brown
- Antonio Red-orange
- Paul Shimmery pink
- Joe Beige
- Johnny Dusty pink
- Maurice Rich brown
- Taylor Warm plum
Boys & Girls Ultra-Rich Lip Color – $36.00
- Bridget Soft pink
- Cherry Coral
Boys & Girls Lip Color Sheer – $36.00
- Dorothy Sheer coral
- Abigail Sheer beige
- Ultra Sheer pink