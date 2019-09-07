Hello lovelies!

Get ready for a Holiday 2019 luxury launch as Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Colors collection just landed at Neiman Marcus.

To Tom Ford, there is no more dramatic accessory than a perfect lip. It is the focus of the face and it has the power to define a woman’s whole look. The collection showcases a decadent wardrobe of rich, vivacious, sensuous shades that influence a mood and transform an entire look for maximum impact.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus | 16 September at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Barneys, Selfridges, Harrods, SAKS

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Colors for Holiday 2019

Rare and exotic ingredients including soja seed extract, Brazilian murumuru butter and chamomilla flower oil create an ultra-creamy texture with an incredibly smooth application. Specially treated color pigments are blended to deliver pure color with just the right balance of luminosity.

Boys & Girls Lip Color – $36.00 Isabelle Red

Red Deborah Deep plum

Deep plum Candy Plum

Plum Holly Muted beige

Muted beige Andrea Pink-coral

Pink-coral Jackie Muted coral

Muted coral Viva Berry

Berry Edie Beige

Beige Ivy Orange

Orange Benedetta Rose

Rose Sterling Deep wine

Deep wine Lou Lavender

Lavender Mario Mauve

Mauve Deveren Rosy mauve

Rosy mauve Martin Red-plum

Red-plum Udo Bright plum

Bright plum Gerard Soft brown

Soft brown Ondine Warm coral

Warm coral Rolando Muted brown

Muted brown Antonio Red-orange

Red-orange Paul Shimmery pink

Shimmery pink Joe Beige

Beige Johnny Dusty pink

Dusty pink Maurice Rich brown

Rich brown Taylor Warm plum RELATED: Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Fall 2019 Collection

Boys & Girls Ultra-Rich Lip Color – $36.00 Bridget Soft pink

Soft pink Cherry Coral

Boys & Girls Lip Color Sheer – $36.00 Dorothy Sheer coral

Sheer coral Abigail Sheer beige

Sheer beige Ultra Sheer pink