Hello sweeties!

I talked to you about Urban Decay Kristen Leanne Spring 2018 Collection back in November when I posted swatches of Kristen Leanne Kaleidoscope Palette. Now we have all the details as Kristen Leanne shared a photo on her Instagram account featuring the new products.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at Urban Decay, Sephora

Urban Decay Kristen Leanne Spring 2018 Collection

Urban Decay Kristen Leanne Kaleidoscope Palette – Limited Edition – €39.00

The 10 eyeshadow colors appear to be very pigmented in the promo photos. Knowing Kristen and how she likes a bright makeup and pigmented shades, I’m pretty sure they will be. The palette looks very vibrant and colorful. If you are color shy you might look away this time. Not all the shades are among my favorite but I’d definitely get a bit of that shimmering magenta and purple. They come in different finishes from matte to shimmer so you’ll definitely have a bold makeup guaranteed.

Shades:

Spitfire – shimmering magenta

Stay Gold – sparkling gold

Tajin – orange

Lime Time – light green

Leo+Brixton

TRM – deep blue

LCW – turquoise blue

Corona – rose-gold champagne

Dye – purple

13tn Floor – deep black

Day Dream Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – €26.00

The palette include 5 classic nudes with an intense pigmentation.

Lucy: opaque ivory as a tribute to Lauren Bacall

opaque ivory as a tribute to Lauren Bacall Daydream: opaque light nude

opaque light nude 12/12: light peach matte to celebrate Kristen’s birthday

light peach matte to celebrate Kristen’s birthday Subscribe: opaque warm nude

opaque warm nude Eight: intense and warm brown

Beauty Beam Highlighter Palette – Limited Edition – €34.00

All the three shades are highly pigmented and have a mother-of-pearl finish.

Light pink golden mother of pearl;

White golden mother-of-pearl;

Hot golden mother-of-pearl.

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick – Limited Edition – €19.50

Bun Bun: beige nude with an opaque finish

beige nude with an opaque finish Cloud9: cold magenta with an opaque finish

cold magenta with an opaque finish Spellbound: dark and intense plum and opaque finish

Enjoy more photos…