Home Beauty Urban Decay Kristen Leanne Spring 2018 Collection
Beauty

Urban Decay Kristen Leanne Spring 2018 Collection

December 21, 2017

Hello sweeties!

I talked to you about Urban Decay Kristen Leanne Spring 2018 Collection back in November when I posted swatches of Kristen Leanne Kaleidoscope Palette. Now we have all the details as Kristen Leanne shared a photo on her Instagram account featuring the new products.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at Urban Decay, Sephora

Urban Decay Kristen Leanne Spring 2018 Collection

Urban Decay Kristen Leanne Kaleidoscope Palette – Limited Edition – €39.00

The 10 eyeshadow colors appear to be very pigmented in the promo photos. Knowing Kristen and how she likes a bright makeup and pigmented shades, I’m pretty sure they will be. The palette looks very vibrant and colorful. If you are color shy you might look away this time. Not all the shades are among my favorite but I’d definitely get a bit of that shimmering magenta and purple. They come in different finishes from matte to shimmer so you’ll definitely have a bold makeup guaranteed.

Shades:

  • Spitfire – shimmering magenta
  • Stay Gold – sparkling gold
  • Tajin – orange
  • Lime Time – light green
  • Leo+Brixton
  • TRM – deep blue
  • LCW – turquoise blue
  • Corona – rose-gold champagne
  • Dye – purple
  • 13tn Floor – deep black

Day Dream Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – €26.00

The palette include 5 classic nudes with an intense pigmentation.

  • Lucy: opaque ivory as a tribute to Lauren Bacall
  • Daydream: opaque light nude
  • 12/12: light peach matte to celebrate Kristen’s birthday
  • Subscribe: opaque warm nude
  • Eight: intense and warm brown

Beauty Beam Highlighter Palette – Limited Edition – €34.00

All the three shades are highly pigmented and have a mother-of-pearl finish.

 

  • Light pink golden mother of pearl;
  • White golden mother-of-pearl;
  • Hot golden mother-of-pearl.

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick – Limited Edition – €19.50

  • Bun Bun: beige nude with an opaque finish
  • Cloud9: cold magenta with an opaque finish
  • Spellbound: dark and intense plum and opaque finish

Enjoy more photos…


1 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Artdeco Beauty of Nature Fall 2017 Collection

August 19, 2017

Clinique Acne Solutions Powder Makeup

August 22, 2014

Sonia Rykiel Fauve Collection for Summer 2012 –...

May 7, 2012

ORLY Spring 2017 La La Land Collection

January 17, 2017

Orly @Cosmetic Beauty Hair 2010 Edition

October 2, 2010

NARS Loaded Eyeshadow Palette for March 2017

March 1, 2017

Shu Uemura Brave Beauty Collection for Fall 2014

July 26, 2014

Lunasol Chocolate Collection for Fall 2015

July 22, 2015

MAC Holiday 2016 Mariah Carey Collection Color Story

October 27, 2016

RMK Color Performance Spring Summer 2016 Collection

November 18, 2015

1 comment

genevieve December 21, 2017 - 5:42 am

This all looks interesting….especially the eyeshadows.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet