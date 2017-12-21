Hello sweeties!
I talked to you about Urban Decay Kristen Leanne Spring 2018 Collection back in November when I posted swatches of Kristen Leanne Kaleidoscope Palette. Now we have all the details as Kristen Leanne shared a photo on her Instagram account featuring the new products.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at Urban Decay, Sephora
Urban Decay Kristen Leanne Spring 2018 Collection
Urban Decay Kristen Leanne Kaleidoscope Palette – Limited Edition – €39.00
The 10 eyeshadow colors appear to be very pigmented in the promo photos. Knowing Kristen and how she likes a bright makeup and pigmented shades, I’m pretty sure they will be. The palette looks very vibrant and colorful. If you are color shy you might look away this time. Not all the shades are among my favorite but I’d definitely get a bit of that shimmering magenta and purple. They come in different finishes from matte to shimmer so you’ll definitely have a bold makeup guaranteed.
Shades:
- Spitfire – shimmering magenta
- Stay Gold – sparkling gold
- Tajin – orange
- Lime Time – light green
- Leo+Brixton
- TRM – deep blue
- LCW – turquoise blue
- Corona – rose-gold champagne
- Dye – purple
- 13tn Floor – deep black
Day Dream Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – €26.00
The palette include 5 classic nudes with an intense pigmentation.
- Lucy: opaque ivory as a tribute to Lauren Bacall
- Daydream: opaque light nude
- 12/12: light peach matte to celebrate Kristen’s birthday
- Subscribe: opaque warm nude
- Eight: intense and warm brown
Beauty Beam Highlighter Palette – Limited Edition – €34.00
All the three shades are highly pigmented and have a mother-of-pearl finish.
- Light pink golden mother of pearl;
- White golden mother-of-pearl;
- Hot golden mother-of-pearl.
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick – Limited Edition – €19.50
- Bun Bun: beige nude with an opaque finish
- Cloud9: cold magenta with an opaque finish
- Spellbound: dark and intense plum and opaque finish
Enjoy more photos…
This all looks interesting….especially the eyeshadows.