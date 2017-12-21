Lancome NEW L’Absolu Rouge Lipsticks Spring 2018 (Swatches)

Hello beauties!

Lancome New L’Absolu Rouge Lipsticks are launching for Spring 2018. I told you about the three new limited edition Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Lipsticks (swatches) last week but now I’m back to show you the new permanent shades. The range has reached an impressive number of shades and is going to expand even more in 2018. I can’t tell you how excited I am to see pinks and purples. Yes I know I’m way to predictable when it comes to lip colors but I can’t help it. Pink, fuchsia, soft rose or purples are my favorites and I can’t give them up. 🙂 I may wear a red lip now and then and throw in a nude on a casual day but I can’t live without pink.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora

Japan Launch Date – January 2018

Taiwan Launch Date – January 2018

Lancome NEW L’Absolu Rouge Lipsticks Spring 2018

L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick – $32.00

102 Dry Rose (Cream)

180 Rose with a brick red tone (Cream)

365 Rosewood with a slightly purple peony tone (Cream)

380 Bright purple pink (Cream)

383 Stylish pink (Cream)

197 Dark peach (Velvet Matte)

360 Purple violet Rose (Velvet Matte)

499 Deep purple (Velvet Matte)

166 Wild Grapefruit

170 Dry pinkish rose

373 Pretty neon coral

184 Ripped orange

187 Apricot peachy pink

Swatches by Vogue Tw