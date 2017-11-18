Home Beauty Urban Decay Kristen Leanne Kaleidoscope Palette Spring 2018
Urban Decay Kristen Leanne Kaleidoscope Palette Spring 2018

November 18, 2017

Hello beauties!

Urban Decay announced its collaboration for spring 2018 with beauty influencer Kristen Leanne. The collaboration with be resulting in the release of Urban Decay Kristen Leanne Kaleidoscope Palette. Kristen is an Youtube guru with almost 500k followers known for her “arctic fox hair”, mermaid-scale neck tattoo and her fun and colorful eye makeup tutorials. The palette features 10 new eyeshadows in different shapes and sizes. Keep scrolling if you want to see those swatches!!!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Spring 2018 at Sephora, Urban Decay

Urban Decay Kristen Leanne Kaleidoscope Palette

The 10 eyeshadow colors appear to be very pigmented in the promo photos. Knowing Kristen and how she likes a bright makeup and pigmented shades, I’m pretty sure they will be. The palette looks very vibrant and colorful. If you are color shy you might look away this time. Not all the shades are among my favorite but I’d definitely get a bit of that shimmering magenta and purple. They come in different finishes from matte to shimmer so you’ll definitely have a bold makeup guaranteed.

Shades:

  • Spitfire – shimmering magenta
  • Stay Gold – sparkling gold
  • Tajin – orange
  • Lime Time – light green
  • Leo+Brixton
  • TRM – deep blue
  • LCW – turquoise blue
  • Corona – rose-gold champagne
  • Dye – purple
  • 13tn Floor – deep black

