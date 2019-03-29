Hello beauties!

Urban Decay Game of Thrones Collection 2019 got me excited since the first time I heard about it back in February. I’m a huge fan of Game of Thrones series and picturing a colorful and bold makeup collection inspired by the story itself and my favorite characters was just thrilling. 🙂

U.S. Launch Date – 14 April 2019 Urban Decay, SEPHORA, ULTA

Urban Decay Game of Thrones Collection 2019

This collection includes a UD | Game of Thrones pop-up Eyeshadow Palette. You’ll be armed with Jon Snow’s Longclaw and Arya Stark’s Needle eyeshadow brushes and get a glow with the Mother of Dragons Highlight Palette. Command dragonfire with the Dracarys Lip & Cheek Stain and prepare for battle with four new shades of waterproof 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil as well as our unstoppable Vice Lipstick.

Game of Thrones Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition -$65.00 Use this arsenal of 20 eyeshadow shades to declare your allegiance to House Targaryen, House Lannister, House Stark, or to defeat the White Walkers. From the shores of Dragonstone to the frozen lands beyond the Wall, this eyeshadow palette was inspired by our favorite places in Westeros and the strong women of the Seven Kingdoms. Take the Black Black with faint shimmer

Take the Black Black with faint shimmer
White Walker Icy blue

Frozen North Teal shimmer

Free Folk Platinum

Hardhome Sparkly beige

Nymeria Soft brown

Winter is Here Dirty bronze

Weirwood Leaves Plum shimmer

The Sight Green shimmer

Winterfell Sparkly gold

Red Keep Copper shimmer

Casterly Rock Dirty gold shimmer

House Lannister Peach

Lannister Red Deep brown

King's Landing Pale gold

Stormborn Purple shimmer

House Targaryen Gold shimmer

Dothraki True gold

Bend the Knee Lavender shimmer

Bay of Dragons Sparky pink

Mother of Dragons Highlight Palette – Limited Edition – $36.00 Give your skin a glow that will light up the Seven Kingdoms. This palette is loaded with three new shades of Afterglow Highlighter. Use them individually or layer up to create your own custom highlighter. Our lightweight, finely-milled formula feels super soft, blends seamlessly, and lasts up to eight hours, giving you a finish fit for a Mother of Dragons.

Game of Thrones Vice Lipstick – Limited Edition – $19.00
Cersei Lannister Metallic gold

Sansa Stark Warm peach nude

Daenerys Targaryen Fiery metallic red

Fiery metallic red White Walker Deep berry-white

Game of Thrones 24/7 Glide-on Eye Pencil – Limited Edition – $22.00
Dragon Smoke Smoky holographic black

Winterfell Snow Iridescent white

Lannister Gold Metallic gold

Metallic gold The Night King Shimmery dark teal

Dracarys Lip & Cheek Stain – Limited Edition – $26.00 Command the flames and unleash your inner dragon with Dracarys Lip & Cheek Stain. Inspired by the High Valyrian command for “dragonfire,” Dracarys represents confidence and power. This universally flattering Targaryen red shade gives you the perfect see-through flush on lips and cheeks. To use: Apply one to two drops to fingertips and blend into lips and cheeks.

Brushes – Limited Edition – $28.00
Jon Snow's Longclaw Large Eyeshadow Brushes

Arya Stark's Needle Flat Eyeshadow Brush