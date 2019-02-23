Home Beauty Urban Decay Game of Thrones 2019 Collection
Beauty

Urban Decay Game of Thrones 2019 Collection

February 23, 2019

Hello beauties!

Urban Decay Cosmetics teamed up with Game of Thrones for a new makeup collection. The new Urban Decay For the Throne Spring 2019 makeup collection will arrive in April. The launch date hasn’t been announced yet.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – April 2019 at

 

Urban Decay Game of Thrones 2019 Collection

As a Game of Thrones fan, better scratch that and start again. 🙂 As an addict of the Game of Thrones series myself, I know Season 8 will debut on 14 April. So I have a pretty good feeling we should expect Urban Decay For the Throne Collection on that day or maybe just a few days before, being launched exclusively online probably in the beginning. 🙂 What do you guys think?

This is one hot collaboration, that really excites me and I can only image how popular the collection will be. Can you imagine bringing together fans of both sides?! It will be booming I guess and I can’t wait to see the products. I’m definitely expecting some vivid shades in the eye palette or palettes. 🙂

The theme of ice and fire is the inspiration for the Urban Decay and Game of Thrones collaboration and I’ll just say that if you’ve watched the series then is something predictable.

I’m definitely looking forward to seeing Urban Decay For the Throne Collection and I do hope they are going to associate the products with the character or the shade names. Definitely, super curious about this Spring 2019 makeup collection. 🙂 How about you lovelies?

SHOP THE LATEST

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

My Skincolor package from La Mer – Mini...

February 12, 2010

Orly Holiday 2013 Secret Society Collection – Official...

August 5, 2013

RMK Holiday Makeup Kit 2013

October 23, 2013

Givenchy Le Rouge Kyoto Spring 2016

December 18, 2015

Chic Enjoyed Reading!

January 17, 2010

Inglot opens makeup store in Bucharest!

April 27, 2014

Sensuous Gold Makeup Look

June 11, 2014

Make Up Factory Sahara Sunset Collection Summer 2015

March 14, 2015

Astral Light & Creamy All Over Moisturiser –...

November 7, 2012

Victoria's Secret Fall 2013 Beauty Rush Collection –...

July 31, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet