Hello beauties!
Get ready to welcome MAC Art Library 2019 Spring Collection that will be launching later this month!
Introducing 3 expert-curated eye palettes developed by M•A•C Artists! Take your makeup skills to the next level and ignite your inspiration with the chic, heated shades of the FLAME-BOYANT palette.
Bare your soul with the intensely pigmented neutrals of the NUDE MODEL palette, or go avant-garde with the runway-ready range of IT’S DESIGNER palette. Each palette is carefully coordinated for high-impact, next-level eye artistry- and designed to get you started on your next masterpiece!
U.S. Launch Date – 14 February 2019 at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom
MAC Art Library 2019 Spring Collection
Flame-boyant Art Library x 12 Palette – Limited Edition – $48.00
- Amber Lights – Peachy-brown with shimmer (Frost)
- Samoa Silk – Warm orangey-beige (Matte)
- Rule – Vivid orange (Matte)
- Dali Wood – Burnt-brick orange (Matte)
- Fan the Flames – Warm reddish copper (Frost)
- Louvre at First Sight – Cool red (Matte)
- Flame Boyant – Metallic red (Frost)
- Everyone’s Darling – Warm wine burgundy (Matte)
- Dada Issues – Peachy-brown (Matte)
- La Vida Mocha – Brown with bronze pearl (Frost)
- Embark – Intense reddish-brown (Matte)
- What’s the Pointillism – White gold pearl (Frost)
It’s Designer Art Library x 12 Palette – Limited Edition – $48.00
- Starry Night – Sheer plum rose with green flip pearl (Frost)
- Bright Pink – Intense fuchsia-pink (Matte)
- My Kid Could Make That – Lime-green (Matte)
- It’s Designer – Metallic orangey-bronze (Frost)
- Darkroom – Metallic purple (Frost)
- Gallerina – Metallic turquoise (Frost)
- High Concept – Bright-silver (Frost)
- If It Ain’t Baroque – Bright-gold (Frost)
- Chrome Yellow – Vivid bright yellow (Matte)
- Triennial Wave – Cool blue (Satin)
- Can’t Afford This – Bright neon orange (Matte)
- Carbon – Intense black (Matte)
Nude Model Art Library x 12 Palette – Limited Edition – $48.00
- Shroom – Soft beige with shimmer (Satin)
- L.E.S. Artiste – Metallic silver grey (Frost)
- Sandstone – Cool grey-beige (Matte)
- Dance in the Dark – Deep blackened plum (Matte)
- Sugar Plum – Cool plum (Matte)
- Nude Model – Metallic taupe (Frost)
- Drop the Robe – Beige with gold pearl (Frost)
- Tete-a-tint – Peachy soft neutral (Matte)
- Pleasing to the Eye – Mid-tone rose (Matte)
- Outre – Mustardy-brown (Matte)
- Espresso – Muted golden brown (Matte)
- Gogh Lightly – Light metallic olive-green (Frost)
Lipstickk – Limited Edition – $18.50
- You Wouldn’t Get It – Mid-tone pink (Matte)
- Down to an Art – Peachy nude (Matte)
- Soar – Deep mauvish plum (Matte)
Enjoy more photos…