Hello beauties!

Get ready to welcome MAC Art Library 2019 Spring Collection that will be launching later this month!

Introducing 3 expert-curated eye palettes developed by M•A•C Artists! Take your makeup skills to the next level and ignite your inspiration with the chic, heated shades of the FLAME-BOYANT palette.

Bare your soul with the intensely pigmented neutrals of the NUDE MODEL palette, or go avant-garde with the runway-ready range of IT’S DESIGNER palette. Each palette is carefully coordinated for high-impact, next-level eye artistry- and designed to get you started on your next masterpiece!

U.S. Launch Date – 14 February 2019 at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom

MAC Art Library 2019 Spring Collection

Flame-boyant Art Library x 12 Palette – Limited Edition – $48.00
Amber Lights – Peachy-brown with shimmer (Frost)

Samoa Silk – Warm orangey-beige (Matte)
Rule – Vivid orange (Matte)

Dali Wood – Burnt-brick orange (Matte)
Fan the Flames – Warm reddish copper (Frost)

Louvre at First Sight – Cool red (Matte)
Flame Boyant – Metallic red (Frost)

Everyone's Darling – Warm wine burgundy (Matte)
Dada Issues – Peachy-brown (Matte)

– Brown with bronze pearl (Frost) Embark – Intense reddish-brown (Matte)

It's Designer Art Library x 12 Palette – Limited Edition – $48.00
Starry Night – Sheer plum rose with green flip pearl (Frost)
Bright Pink – Intense fuchsia-pink (Matte)

My Kid Could Make That – Lime-green (Matte)
It's Designer – Metallic orangey-bronze (Frost)

Darkroom – Metallic purple (Frost)
Gallerina – Metallic turquoise (Frost)

High Concept – Bright-silver (Frost)
If It Ain't Baroque – Bright-gold (Frost)

Chrome Yellow – Vivid bright yellow (Matte)
Triennial Wave – Cool blue (Satin)

Can't Afford This – Bright neon orange (Matte)
Carbon – Intense black (Matte)

Nude Model Art Library x 12 Palette – Limited Edition – $48.00
Shroom – Soft beige with shimmer (Satin)
L.E.S. Artiste – Metallic silver grey (Frost)

Sandstone – Cool grey-beige (Matte)
Dance in the Dark – Deep blackened plum (Matte)

Sugar Plum – Cool plum (Matte)
Nude Model – Metallic taupe (Frost)

Drop the Robe – Beige with gold pearl (Frost)
Tete-a-tint – Peachy soft neutral (Matte)

Pleasing to the Eye – Mid-tone rose (Matte)
Outre – Mustardy-brown (Matte)

Espresso – Muted golden brown (Matte)
Gogh Lightly – Light metallic olive-green (Frost)

