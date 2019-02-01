Home Beauty MAC Art Library 2019 Spring Collection
MAC Art Library 2019 Spring Collection

February 1, 2019

Hello beauties!

Get ready to welcome MAC Art Library 2019 Spring Collection that will be launching later this month!

Introducing 3 expert-curated eye palettes developed by M•A•C Artists! Take your makeup skills to the next level and ignite your inspiration with the chic, heated shades of the FLAME-BOYANT palette.

Bare your soul with the intensely pigmented neutrals of the NUDE MODEL palette, or go avant-garde with the runway-ready range of IT’S DESIGNER palette. Each palette is carefully coordinated for high-impact, next-level eye artistry- and designed to get you started on your next masterpiece!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 14 February 2019 at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom

 

 

MAC Art Library 2019 Spring Collection

Flame-boyant Art Library x 12 Palette – Limited Edition – $48.00

  • Amber Lights – Peachy-brown with shimmer (Frost)
  • Samoa Silk – Warm orangey-beige (Matte)
  • Rule – Vivid orange (Matte)
  • Dali Wood – Burnt-brick orange (Matte)
  • Fan the Flames – Warm reddish copper (Frost)
  • Louvre at First Sight – Cool red (Matte)
  • Flame Boyant – Metallic red (Frost)
  • Everyone’s Darling – Warm wine burgundy (Matte)
  • Dada Issues – Peachy-brown (Matte)
  • La Vida Mocha – Brown with bronze pearl (Frost)
  • Embark – Intense reddish-brown (Matte)
  • What’s the Pointillism – White gold pearl (Frost)

It’s Designer Art Library x 12 Palette – Limited Edition – $48.00

  • Starry Night – Sheer plum rose with green flip pearl (Frost)
  • Bright Pink – Intense fuchsia-pink (Matte)
  • My Kid Could Make That – Lime-green (Matte)
  • It’s Designer – Metallic orangey-bronze (Frost)
  • Darkroom – Metallic purple (Frost)
  • Gallerina – Metallic turquoise (Frost)
  • High Concept – Bright-silver (Frost)
  • If It Ain’t Baroque – Bright-gold (Frost)
  • Chrome Yellow – Vivid bright yellow (Matte)
  • Triennial Wave – Cool blue (Satin)
  • Can’t Afford This – Bright neon orange (Matte)
  • Carbon – Intense black (Matte)

Nude Model Art Library x 12 Palette – Limited Edition – $48.00

  • Shroom – Soft beige with shimmer (Satin)
  • L.E.S. Artiste – Metallic silver grey (Frost)
  • Sandstone – Cool grey-beige (Matte)
  • Dance in the Dark – Deep blackened plum (Matte)
  • Sugar Plum – Cool plum (Matte)
  • Nude Model – Metallic taupe (Frost)
  • Drop the Robe – Beige with gold pearl (Frost)
  • Tete-a-tint – Peachy soft neutral (Matte)
  • Pleasing to the Eye – Mid-tone rose (Matte)
  • Outre – Mustardy-brown (Matte)
  • Espresso – Muted golden brown (Matte)
  • Gogh Lightly – Light metallic olive-green (Frost)

Lipstickk – Limited Edition – $18.50

  • You Wouldn’t Get It – Mid-tone pink (Matte)
  • Down to an Art – Peachy nude (Matte)
  • Soar – Deep mauvish plum (Matte)

Enjoy more photos…

