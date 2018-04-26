Home Beauty Tom Ford Lip Lacquer Extreme Neiman Marcus Exclusive
Tom Ford Lip Lacquer Extreme Neiman Marcus Exclusive

April 26, 2018

Hello babes!

What are these hotties right here? I quietly browsing earlier when I stumble upon Tom Ford Lip Lacquer Extreme Collection. These colors are super hot and scream summer a mile away. Even though Tom Ford recently launched Lip Lacquer Collection , I’m honestly ready try some vibrant shades. While Tom Ford Pussycat and Violet Fatale Lip Lacquers (reviews, swatches) are my favorite, I’m already looking forward to the pinks and purples of Lip Lacquer Extreme. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at Neiman Marcus

Tom Ford Lip Lacquer Extreme Neiman Marcus Exclusive

Tom Ford Lip Lacquer Extreme – $54.00 (Exclusive to Neiman Marcus)

These new extreme lacquers deliver pure, unadulterated liquid lip color in scintillating Liquid Metal Matte. Drenched in long-wearing, stay-true color, lips delight in lightweight, comfortable textures infused with smoothing, moisturizers.

  • Cameo
  • Slicker
  • Hot Love
  • Loveless
  • Loveshock
  • Skintight
  • Panty Pink
  • Torch

I honestly can’t wait to see these launching in UK. I’ll be posting more details about possible UK launch date tomorrow. 🙂

