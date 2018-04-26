Hello pretties!

I just ordered online a couple of bits from Dior Diorshow 2018 Collection. I’ve been telling you a while back about the upcoming Diorshow On Stage Eyeliners but we have more products joining this collection. I won’t tell you yet I’ve ordered as I don’t want to influence your purchases. If you are already reading my blog for a while a hint would be the colors. 🙂

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, Harrods, Escentual (best prices)

Dior Diorshow Collection 2018

Dior Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara – New – £27.00



Dior revolutionised Mascara in 2017 with extreme volume and a squeezable tube. This year the beauty house takes things one-step further, making the coveted Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara available in a range of bright shades. With a high concentration of waxes and elastic powders, the formula is creamy and volumising right down to the last drop.

160 Purple Pump

090 Black Pump

260 Blue Pump

640 Coral Pump

840 Pink Pump

Waterproof liquid eyeliner 24H wear* intense colours & effects. The 1st Dior eyeliner with an ultra-flexible felt tip to effortlessly recreate the dazzling eye looks straight from the runway. Inspired by the Backstage, Dior presents its first liner with a hybrid tip that combines the ease of a felt-pen with the suppleness of a brush. Its fine tip allows for freer application, guiding the line to flawlessly recreate Dior runway looks in a single stroke.

The ultra-pigmented and waterproof formula is available in 3 intense effects – vinyl, matte and satiny – to dress the eyes in spectacular lines for extreme 24-hour wear. Designed to give all women total freedom of expression, Diorshow On Stage Liner comes in an ultra-shiny vinyl black and 14 shades of intense, pure, saturated, matte or pearly color.

001 Matte White

091 Matte Black

096 Vinyl Black

176 Matte Purple

261 Matte Pop Blue

296 Matte Blue

351 Pearly Turquoise

461 Matte Pop Green

466 Pearly Bronze

541 Matte Yellow

781 Matte Brown

851 Matte Pink

861 Matte Red

876 Matte Rusty

090 Black Pump

The first “tattoo effect” tinted brow ink by Dior for instantly full and lastingly shaped brows. Brows are no longer just a detail. Perfectly defined, bold but not unnaturally stiff, they are the essential finishing touch to striking eye makeup. For flawlessly shaped brows with a natural, authentic, long-wear finish, Dior created its tattoo effect tinted brow ink.

Its formula enriched with high-intensity pigments tints the skin in a single sweep for a weightless finish. Loaded with waterproof polymers, the formula delivers a flawless 36-hour finish* that won’t budge, but is still easy to remove.

011 Light

021 Medium

002 Dark

