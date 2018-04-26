Home Beauty Dior Diorshow Collection 2018
Hello pretties!

I just ordered online a couple of bits from Dior Diorshow 2018 Collection. I’ve been telling you a while back about the upcoming Diorshow On Stage Eyeliners but we have more products joining this collection. I won’t tell you yet I’ve ordered as I don’t want to influence your purchases. If you are already reading my blog for a while a hint would be the colors. 🙂

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, Harrods, Escentual (best prices)

Dior Diorshow Collection 2018

Dior Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara – New – £27.00

Dior revolutionised Mascara in 2017 with extreme volume and a squeezable tube. This year the beauty house takes things one-step further, making the coveted Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara available in a range of bright shades. With a high concentration of waxes and elastic powders, the formula is creamy and volumising right down to the last drop.

  • 160 Purple Pump
  • 090 Black Pump
  • 260 Blue Pump
  • 640 Coral Pump
  • 840 Pink Pump

Diorshow On Stage Eyeliner – New – £26.00

Waterproof liquid eyeliner 24H wear* intense colours & effects. The 1st Dior eyeliner with an ultra-flexible felt tip to effortlessly recreate the dazzling eye looks straight from the runway. Inspired by the Backstage, Dior presents its first liner with a hybrid tip that combines the ease of a felt-pen with the suppleness of a brush. Its fine tip allows for freer application, guiding the line to flawlessly recreate Dior runway looks in a single stroke.

The ultra-pigmented and waterproof formula is available in 3 intense effects – vinyl, matte and satiny – to dress the eyes in spectacular lines for extreme 24-hour wear. Designed to give all women total freedom of expression, Diorshow On Stage Liner comes in an ultra-shiny vinyl black and 14 shades of intense, pure, saturated, matte or pearly color.

  • 001 Matte White
  • 091 Matte Black
  • 096 Vinyl Black
  • 176 Matte Purple
  • 261 Matte Pop Blue
  • 296 Matte Blue
  • 351 Pearly Turquoise
  • 461 Matte Pop Green
  • 466 Pearly Bronze
  • 541 Matte Yellow
  • 781 Matte Brown
  • 851 Matte Pink
  • 861 Matte Red
  • 876 Matte Rusty

Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Waterproof Mascara – New – £27.00

  • 090 Black Pump

Diorshow Brow Ink – £22.00

The first “tattoo effect” tinted brow ink by Dior for instantly full and lastingly shaped brows. Brows are no longer just a detail. Perfectly defined, bold but not unnaturally stiff, they are the essential finishing touch to striking eye makeup. For flawlessly shaped brows with a natural, authentic, long-wear finish, Dior created its tattoo effect tinted brow ink.

Its formula enriched with high-intensity pigments tints the skin in a single sweep for a weightless finish. Loaded with waterproof polymers, the formula delivers a flawless 36-hour finish* that won’t budge, but is still easy to remove.

  • 011 Light
  • 021 Medium
  • 002 Dark

