Hello pretties!
I just ordered online a couple of bits from Dior Diorshow 2018 Collection. I’ve been telling you a while back about the upcoming Diorshow On Stage Eyeliners but we have more products joining this collection. I won’t tell you yet I’ve ordered as I don’t want to influence your purchases. If you are already reading my blog for a while a hint would be the colors. 🙂
Availability
UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, Harrods, Escentual (best prices)
Dior Diorshow Collection 2018
Dior Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara – New – £27.00
Dior revolutionised Mascara in 2017 with extreme volume and a squeezable tube. This year the beauty house takes things one-step further, making the coveted Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara available in a range of bright shades. With a high concentration of waxes and elastic powders, the formula is creamy and volumising right down to the last drop.
- 160 Purple Pump
- 090 Black Pump
- 260 Blue Pump
- 640 Coral Pump
- 840 Pink Pump
Diorshow On Stage Eyeliner – New – £26.00
Waterproof liquid eyeliner 24H wear* intense colours & effects. The 1st Dior eyeliner with an ultra-flexible felt tip to effortlessly recreate the dazzling eye looks straight from the runway. Inspired by the Backstage, Dior presents its first liner with a hybrid tip that combines the ease of a felt-pen with the suppleness of a brush. Its fine tip allows for freer application, guiding the line to flawlessly recreate Dior runway looks in a single stroke.
The ultra-pigmented and waterproof formula is available in 3 intense effects – vinyl, matte and satiny – to dress the eyes in spectacular lines for extreme 24-hour wear. Designed to give all women total freedom of expression, Diorshow On Stage Liner comes in an ultra-shiny vinyl black and 14 shades of intense, pure, saturated, matte or pearly color.
- 001 Matte White
- 091 Matte Black
- 096 Vinyl Black
- 176 Matte Purple
- 261 Matte Pop Blue
- 296 Matte Blue
- 351 Pearly Turquoise
- 461 Matte Pop Green
- 466 Pearly Bronze
- 541 Matte Yellow
- 781 Matte Brown
- 851 Matte Pink
- 861 Matte Red
- 876 Matte Rusty
Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Waterproof Mascara – New – £27.00
- 090 Black Pump
Diorshow Brow Ink – £22.00
The first “tattoo effect” tinted brow ink by Dior for instantly full and lastingly shaped brows. Brows are no longer just a detail. Perfectly defined, bold but not unnaturally stiff, they are the essential finishing touch to striking eye makeup. For flawlessly shaped brows with a natural, authentic, long-wear finish, Dior created its tattoo effect tinted brow ink.
Its formula enriched with high-intensity pigments tints the skin in a single sweep for a weightless finish. Loaded with waterproof polymers, the formula delivers a flawless 36-hour finish* that won’t budge, but is still easy to remove.
- 011 Light
- 021 Medium
- 002 Dark
