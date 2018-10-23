Hello beauties!

Tom Ford comes with new Eye Color Quads for Winter 2018. I gave you a sneak peek of my favorite quad a few weeks back on Instagram. Don’t forget to check out my review for Tom Ford Winter Soleil 2018 Eye & Cheek Palette. This palette launches soon and you can also see live swatches on my #igtv video.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at Sephora, Bloomingdale’s, Beautylish

Tom Ford Eye Color Quads for Winter 2018

An eyeshadow quad designed with four complementary shades and finishes—sheer sparkle, satin, shimmer, and matte—to achieve multiple looks.

These eye quads are centerpiece of the TOM FORD color collection. Formulated with advanced color processes, the four luxurious finishes offer a spectrum of intensity and effects and deliver incredible shade fidelity and outstanding adhesion.

Daydream – Violet hues

– Violet hues Virgin Orchid – Mauve hues

– Mauve hues African Violet – Sunset hues

– Sunset hues Supernouveau – Smoky neutrals

– Smoky neutrals Photosynthesex – Gold and green

– Gold and green Pretty Baby – Rosy neutrals

– Rosy neutrals Leopard Sun – Warm neutrals

