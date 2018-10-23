Home Beauty NARS Insatiable Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Vault Holiday 2018
Beauty

NARS Insatiable Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Vault Holiday 2018

October 24, 2018

Hello beauties!

NARS Insatiable Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Vault  for Holiday 2018 just launched. This is a set of ten cult-favorite Velvet Matte Lip Pencils hosted in a luxurious collector’s vault with a built-in sharpener.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at NARS

NARS Insatiable Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Vault Holiday 2018

Insatiable Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Vault – Limited Edition – $150.00

More is more. Satisfy the urge for color with a killer wardrobe of Velvet Matte Lip Pencils. Limited-edition artistry vault features ten best-selling shades of the iconic jumbo lip pencil and a built-in sharpener. Housed in style.

Ready to be devoured. Indulge in a full spectrum of outspoken color, from seductive nudes to daring reds. Instant matte coverage. Lasting impression.

  • Sex Machine – Pink mauve
  • Walkyrie – Burnt coral red
  • Dolce Vita – Dusty rose
  • Do Me Baby – Chestnut rose
  • Let’s Go Crazy – Vivid pink
  • Dragon Girl – Vivid siren red
  • Cruella – Passionate scarlet red
  • Consuming Red – Bordeaux
  • Damned – Rich magenta
  • Train Bleu – Deep aubergine

