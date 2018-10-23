Hello beauties!
NARS Insatiable Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Vault for Holiday 2018 just launched. This is a set of ten cult-favorite Velvet Matte Lip Pencils hosted in a luxurious collector’s vault with a built-in sharpener.
Where to buy:
U.S. – Now at NARS
NARS Insatiable Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Vault Holiday 2018
Insatiable Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Vault – Limited Edition – $150.00
More is more. Satisfy the urge for color with a killer wardrobe of Velvet Matte Lip Pencils. Limited-edition artistry vault features ten best-selling shades of the iconic jumbo lip pencil and a built-in sharpener. Housed in style.
Ready to be devoured. Indulge in a full spectrum of outspoken color, from seductive nudes to daring reds. Instant matte coverage. Lasting impression.
- Sex Machine – Pink mauve
- Walkyrie – Burnt coral red
- Dolce Vita – Dusty rose
- Do Me Baby – Chestnut rose
- Let’s Go Crazy – Vivid pink
- Dragon Girl – Vivid siren red
- Cruella – Passionate scarlet red
- Consuming Red – Bordeaux
- Damned – Rich magenta
- Train Bleu – Deep aubergine
