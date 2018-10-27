Pat McGrath BlitzTrance Lipsticks Holiday 2018 Swatches

Hello pretties!

Pat McGrath BlitzTrance Lipsticks for Holiday 2018 are simply to die for! Launched separately from Pat McGrath Opulence Holiday 2018 Collection (swatches), these lipsticks look festive, glamorous and elegant. I mean, just look at that packaging!

The new lip counterculture has arrived, and it stars the glittering, rave-worthy shine of BlitzTrance. This shockingly iridescent lipstick amplifies lips with the hi-fi, crystal flash glow of ultra-reflective pearls suspended in the silky texture of a creamy, emollient-infused formula.

Pat McGrath BlitzTrance Lipsticks Holiday 2018

With exquisite control, the electric formulation melts smoothly onto the lips, drenching them in star-like pigments infused with a lustrous glitter for the ultimate in multi-dimensional shine.

Explosive one-stroke colour shocks and seduces in shades that range from illicit violet and blue pearlized neon pink, to fiery copper and magnetic bronzed rose. Prepare to transport your lips into unexplored dimensions destined to slay all-night strong.

Nude Romantique – coral rose with golden pink pearl

– coral rose with golden pink pearl Flesh Fatale – bronzed rose with golden pink pearl

– bronzed rose with golden pink pearl Fuchsia Perfect – bright pink with blue and pink pearl

– bright pink with blue and pink pearl Cyber Orchid – UV pink with blue pearl

– UV pink with blue pearl Rebel Red – cool red with copper pink pearl

– cool red with copper pink pearl Club Kiss – magenta with pink pearl

– magenta with pink pearl Blitz Gold – 24K gold with yellow pearl

– 24K gold with yellow pearl Electra – copper infused with gold pearl

Indulge in seven times the electrifying sparkle with Mother’s BlitzTrance Kit. With colours ranging from magnetic bronzed rose to pure gold, each shade delivers an explosive, high-shine finish on contact. The emollient-rich formula glides onto lips, draping them in haute hydration and iconic illumination. Prepare to transport your lips into totally uncharted dimensions in just one swipe.

Indulge in double the scintillating shine with Mother’s BlitzTrance Lipstick Duos.

