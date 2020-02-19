Home Beauty Tom Ford Extreme Lip Sparks Spring 2020 Collection
Tom Ford Extreme Lip Sparks Spring 2020 Collection

February 19, 2020

Hello pretties!

Tom Ford Extreme Lip Sparks Spring 2020 Collection comes with 8 new sparkling shades. Already available now so check out swatches right after the jump! I said to myself February is going to be a “no buy makeup” month for me so I’m trying to finish strong.

OK I admit I cheated a bit when I ordered two Dior products but that’s it. The rest were just some skincare purchases. 🙂 You can keep up with my first impressions and previews on my IGTV videos on Instagram.

I’m seeing two pinks in this collection that are really screaming my name but on the other hand, I’m not so attracted to this sparkling bullet. Xmas is over and I’m looking forward to Summer if you know what I mean. 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – NOW at SEPHORA, Beautylish | soon Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , John Lewis, Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

 

Tom Ford Extreme Lip Sparks Spring 2020 Collection

Lips go high voltage with new paillette-packed lip spark. The ultra-gliding metallic sequin lipstick imparts explosive color with the look of loose glitter on lips. In glittering nudes like surge and thrust, and the ruby slipper sequin of stunner, opulent glamour reigns supreme. Playful purple like trance and the sleek silver of bolt debut a new shade range of lipstick both unexpected and perfectly Tom Ford.

Extreme Lip Spark – New – Shades – $55.00

  • Commando Muted nude metallic
  • Starstruck True nude metallic
  • Baby Pink with shimmer metallic
  • Lovesick Barbie pink metallic
  • Throb Bright coral metallic
  • Destroy True red metallic
  • Synthetica Mauve beige metallic
  • Risk Deep red metallic

