Becca Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter Summer 2020

March 28, 2020

Hello beauties!

Part of a Summer 2020 makeup release Becca Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter is a new liquid highlighter for face and body that gives skin a pearlized glow and is infused with a fragrance that lights you up.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at BECCA, Sephora, ULTA

 

Becca Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter Summer 2020

Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter – New – $38.00

Harness the power of liquified light with this weightless face and body highlighter. Multi-dimensional micro-pearls are suspended in our crystal-gel formula to give skin a pearlized glow that is transfer and water resistant.

Infused with an energizing fragrance blend of juicy pineapple, fresh coconut, and orange flower notes, the moisturizing formula and uplifting scent provide a multisensory experience that ignites optimism and lights you up from the outside in, inside out.

  • Acceptance Soft golden pearl that reflects pink (replaces Pearl)
  • Passion Pale, incandescent pearl that reflects gold (replaces Moonstone/Opal)
  • Creativity Soft golden pearl that reflects peachy-pink (replaces Champagne Pop)
  • Gratitude Warm copper pearl that reflects rose gold (replaces Rose Gold)
  • Strength Radiant bronze pearl with reflects gold (replacse Topaz)

 

Enjoy swatches of BECCA Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter

SHOP THE POST


