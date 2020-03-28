Hello beauties!

Part of a Summer 2020 makeup release Becca Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter is a new liquid highlighter for face and body that gives skin a pearlized glow and is infused with a fragrance that lights you up.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at BECCA, Sephora, ULTA

Becca Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter Summer 2020

Harness the power of liquified light with this weightless face and body highlighter. Multi-dimensional micro-pearls are suspended in our crystal-gel formula to give skin a pearlized glow that is transfer and water resistant.

Infused with an energizing fragrance blend of juicy pineapple, fresh coconut, and orange flower notes, the moisturizing formula and uplifting scent provide a multisensory experience that ignites optimism and lights you up from the outside in, inside out.

Acceptance Soft golden pearl that reflects pink (replaces Pearl)

Soft golden pearl that reflects pink (replaces Pearl) Passion Pale, incandescent pearl that reflects gold (replaces Moonstone/Opal)

Pale, incandescent pearl that reflects gold (replaces Moonstone/Opal) Creativity Soft golden pearl that reflects peachy-pink (replaces Champagne Pop)

Soft golden pearl that reflects peachy-pink (replaces Champagne Pop) Gratitude Warm copper pearl that reflects rose gold (replaces Rose Gold)

Warm copper pearl that reflects rose gold (replaces Rose Gold) Strength Radiant bronze pearl with reflects gold (replacse Topaz)

Enjoy swatches of BECCA Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter