Hello sweeties!

This Spring we are in for a treat with the new Tom Ford Extreme Collection. As I said the other day, this is just the first part of Tom Ford Spring 2018 Beauty Collection. There are a lot of more new products coming our way in May 2018. So if you are addicted to Tom Ford’s lipsticks, then wait to see what they’ll have in store for you later this year.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 5 March at Sephora, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Tom Ford

UK Launch Date – March 2018 at Selfridges

Tom Ford Extreme Collection Spring 2018

TOM FORD introduces the TOM FORD EXTRÊME COLLECTION, a series of special edition color cosmetics and future classics. A pure iteration of Tom Ford’s unconstrained vision, Extrême beckons experimentation with a lineup of the new must-haves for eyes, lashes and brows to create the coveted futuristic Tom Ford look. Every shade is a statement unto itself, with a daring element of limitless discovery, inciting the wearer to push and invent new extremes. Encased in sleek, reflective chrome tone packaging, the Extrême Collection features luxe color and flawless form, to create the future look of the Tom Ford woman.

Tom Ford Shadow Extreme – $39.00 TOM FORD SHADOW EXTRÊME is a light-reflective, long-wearing shadow that mimics the look of melted metal in two distinct finishes—micronized glitter, which gives a lustrous, opulent finish, while a bolder, shinier look is achieved with a foil finish. Longwearing polymers ensure each shadow glides an ultra-thin, water-resistant gloss of color effortlessly onto lids. Twenty clutch-sized eyeshadow singles, from shimmering sapphire and silver to fabulous fuchsia and lemon, are housed in a mini-mirrored compact, finished in reflective chrome tone packaging, a signature for the Extrême collection. TFX2 Gold

TFX2 Gold

TFX20 Gold

TFX14 Bright gold

TFX4 Copper

TFX5 Garnet red

TFX3 Fuchsia

TFX15 Pink

TFX12 Dusty rose

TFX16 Lavendar

TFX13 Red-blue

TFX7 Deep purple

TFX8 Teal

TFX17 Teal

TFX6 Violet

TFX9 Sapphire blue

TFX18 Khaki green

TFX11 Emerald green

TFX1 Silver

TFX19 Silver

Lash & Brow Tint – $49.00 TOM FORD LASH AND BROW TINT coats lashes and brows and defines eyes with dramatic, gilded effects. Buildable, molten color formulas come in four intense, amplified shades; blue, bright aubergine, iconoclastic turquoise and polished copper. Experiment with abandon with these lash tested and brow-approved formulas, intended for versatility of mixing and matching for limitless eye and brow looks. Premiering in the signature sleek reflective chrome tone packaging of Tom Ford Extrême. TFX21 Blue

TFX21 Blue

TFX24 Copper

TFX22 Magenta

