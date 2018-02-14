Home Beauty Tom Ford Jasmine Rouge Gift Set 2018
Beauty

Tom Ford Jasmine Rouge Gift Set 2018

February 14, 2018

Hello pretties!

Tom Ford Jasmine Rouge Gift Set for Spring 2018 is now available. The set features exactly two products, one perfume and one rich lipstick color. The fiery red Tom Ford Jasmine Rouge Gift set is a perfect and luxurious gift for yourselves or for any woman in your life. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, Harrods

Tom Ford Jasmine Rouge Gift Set 2018

Jasmine Rouge Gift Set – £198.00

Arriving in a sleek box with gold-toned accents, Tom Ford presents the Jasmine Rouge gift set. In one sleek collection, the luxury label delivers its exuberantly spicy fragrance Jasmin Rouge – a blend of dusky sage and precious sampac jasmine – alongside one of its dramatic lip colours: Cherry Lush. Worn individually?  A subtle allure.  Worn together? The perfect combination for evoking your fiery side.

You can also shop the products separately if you want. Tom Ford Jasmine Rouge Eau de Parfum is also available as 50 ml (1.7 fl oz) or 100 ml (3.4 fl oz). The Jasmine Rouge lipstick color can also be purchased separately for $54.00.

