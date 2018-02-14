Hello pretties!
Just the other day we were talking about how pretty is the new Too Faced Natural Face Palette and today I have the scoop on the entire Too Faced It Just Comes Naturally Summer 2018 Collection. The collection is all about expressing the natural beauty so of course the shades are mostly nudes and naturals. Wait a minute! Is it just me, or the Natural Face Palette shows more earthy tones in the promo photo here than it did on the sneak peek photo on Instagram? I know the lighting has a lot to do on how we see the shades, but I was hoping for more pinks rather than nudes. I guess I’ll pass my judgment after I see several swatches. 🙂
It think it was about time to leave those peach or chocolate infused collection behind and start a new chapter. What do you think? 🙂
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 15 March 2018 at Too Faced, Sephora
Too Faced It Just Comes Naturally Summer 2018 Collection
Too Faced Natural Face Palette – New – $48.00
Shades:
- Starlight
- Pink Wink
- Sunny Honey
- Satin Sheets
- Pink Sand
- Tropic Like It’s Hot
Too Faced Natural Eyes Palette – New – $38.00
- Heaven
- Cashmere Bunny
- Sexpresso
- Silk Teddy
- Push-Up
- Erotica
- Strip Poker
- Honey Pot
- Chocolate Martini
Too Faced Natural Matte Palette – New – $38.00
- Heaven
- Less is More
- Sexpert
- Nude Goals
- Cleavage
- Risky Biz
- Lace Teddy
- Au Natural
- Hookup
Natural Bronzer Chocolate – New – $30.00
- Milk Chocolate (Matte)
- Dark Chocolate (Matte)
- Chocolate (Matte)
- Sun Bunny
Natural Nudes Lipstick – New – $22.00
- Birthday Suit
- Girl Code
- Overexposed
- Pout About It
- Strip Search
- Skinny Dippin
- Nip Slip
- Throwing Suede
- Indecent Proposal