Hello pretties!

Just the other day we were talking about how pretty is the new Too Faced Natural Face Palette and today I have the scoop on the entire Too Faced It Just Comes Naturally Summer 2018 Collection. The collection is all about expressing the natural beauty so of course the shades are mostly nudes and naturals. Wait a minute! Is it just me, or the Natural Face Palette shows more earthy tones in the promo photo here than it did on the sneak peek photo on Instagram? I know the lighting has a lot to do on how we see the shades, but I was hoping for more pinks rather than nudes. I guess I’ll pass my judgment after I see several swatches. 🙂

It think it was about time to leave those peach or chocolate infused collection behind and start a new chapter. What do you think? 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 15 March 2018 at Too Faced, Sephora

Too Faced It Just Comes Naturally Summer 2018 Collection

Too Faced Natural Face Palette – New – $48.00

Shades:

Starlight

Pink Wink

Sunny Honey

Satin Sheets

Pink Sand

Tropic Like It’s Hot

Too Faced Natural Eyes Palette – New – $38.00

Heaven

Cashmere Bunny

Sexpresso

Silk Teddy

Push-Up

Erotica

Strip Poker

Honey Pot

Chocolate Martini

Too Faced Natural Matte Palette – New – $38.00

Heaven

Less is More

Sexpert

Nude Goals

Cleavage

Risky Biz

Lace Teddy

Au Natural

Hookup

Natural Bronzer Chocolate – New – $30.00

Milk Chocolate (Matte)

Dark Chocolate (Matte)

Chocolate (Matte)

Sun Bunny

Natural Nudes Lipstick – New – $22.00