Home Beauty Too Faced It Just Comes Naturally Summer 2018 Collection
Beauty

Too Faced It Just Comes Naturally Summer 2018 Collection

February 14, 2018

Hello pretties!

Just the other day we were talking about how pretty is the new Too Faced Natural Face Palette and today I have the scoop on the entire Too Faced It Just Comes Naturally Summer 2018 Collection. The collection is all about expressing the natural beauty so of course the shades are mostly nudes and naturals. Wait a minute! Is it just me, or the Natural Face Palette shows more earthy tones in the promo photo here than it did on the sneak peek photo on Instagram? I know the lighting has a lot to do on how we see the shades, but I was hoping for more pinks rather than nudes. I guess I’ll pass my judgment after I see several swatches. 🙂

It think it was about time to leave those peach or chocolate infused collection behind and start a new chapter. What do you think? 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 15 March 2018 at Too Faced, Sephora

Too Faced It Just Comes Naturally Summer 2018 Collection

Too Faced Natural Face Palette – New – $48.00

Shades:

  • Starlight
  • Pink Wink
  • Sunny Honey
  • Satin Sheets
  • Pink Sand
  • Tropic Like It’s Hot

Too Faced Natural Eyes Palette – New – $38.00

  • Heaven
  • Cashmere Bunny
  • Sexpresso
  • Silk Teddy
  • Push-Up
  • Erotica
  • Strip Poker
  • Honey Pot
  • Chocolate Martini

Too Faced Natural Matte Palette – New – $38.00

  • Heaven
  • Less is More
  • Sexpert
  • Nude Goals
  • Cleavage
  • Risky Biz
  • Lace Teddy
  • Au Natural
  • Hookup

Natural Bronzer Chocolate – New – $30.00

  • Milk Chocolate (Matte)
  • Dark Chocolate (Matte)
  • Chocolate (Matte)
  • Sun Bunny

Natural Nudes Lipstick – New – $22.00

  • Birthday Suit
  • Girl Code
  • Overexposed
  • Pout About It
  • Strip Search
  • Skinny Dippin
  • Nip Slip
  • Throwing Suede
  • Indecent Proposal

 


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Long lashes

July 19, 2008

Bobbi Brown Spring Summer 2013 Lilac Rose Collection...

January 31, 2013

Paul & Joe Menagerie Spring 2015 Collection

January 15, 2015

Shiseido Lacquer Rouge Caramel RD 215 – Review,...

November 3, 2013

Shiseido Spring 2013 Makeup Collection – Official Info...

November 29, 2012

Essence Wake Up, Spring! 2016 Collection

February 1, 2016

Pupa Contemporary Butterfly – Spring 2010 Collection

January 22, 2010

China Glaze Seas and Greetings Holiday 2016 Collection

September 14, 2016

MAC Little MAC Lipstick Fall 2017 Swatches

July 5, 2017

Bobbi Brown Brightening Nudes Collection for Spring 2012...

February 19, 2012

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet