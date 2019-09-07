Hello beauties!

Natasha Denona Metropolis Eyeshadow Palette has been revealed by Natasha herself on Instagram. It surely seems like is raining Natasha Denona palettes this Holiday season as not long ago I blogging her Mini Gold and Glow Palettes.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 10 September 2019 at SEPHORA |soon at Beautylish, Selfridges

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Natasha Denona Metropolis Eyeshadow Palette for Holiday 2019

In celebration of five years since the original 28-pan palettes, Natasha Denona created a new 28-pan palette that is more approachable that includes smaller-sized eyeshadows (the same as the mini palettes), while the actual footprint of the palette is the same size as the regular 15-pan palettes. It is inspired by the industrial area of New York in the 20s and 30s with rustic shades and super high metallic shades.

Does it worth the money?

Now the question is, do you really need Natasha Denona Metropolis Eyeshadow Palette in your life? If you are new to her palettes I will probably give Metropolis Eyeshadow Palette a try if the colors are really your speed.

I wouldn’t recommend getting it for those of you who already own her Gold and Sunset palettes as the new Metropolis really looks to me like a combination of both. So far her Lila palette is still my favorite as it has all my favorite shades in terms of purple and pinks. I’m not really digging too much blue, green and gold eyeshadow so for me personally, Natasha Denona Metropolis eyeshadow palette is an easy skip.

Apparently this is a 5 years anniversary palette and I can’t believe time has passed by so fast. Is she on the market for 5 years? Seems like yesterday when I heard Natasha is coming up with her makeup brand and slowly and surely taking her time to launch one palette at the time. Now it seems like she dropping palettes, mixture or palettes and minis all the time.