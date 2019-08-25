Hello beauties!

We have 20 shades of Tom Ford Gloss Luxe, a new lip gloss collection for Fall 2019 that just launched. As only natural for most glosses, these won’t have a high coverage so if you expect opaque pigmentation you won’t get it. Here it matters more the luxurious shiny finish and there are so many colors to choose from!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Tom Ford, soon at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Barneys, Selfridges, Harrods, SAKS

Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Fall 2019 Collection

The next evolution of lip gloss goes light-as-air in sheer-to medium coverage. Infused with three oils – avocado, olive and jojoba – and hollow powders for airy comfort, the liquid balm glace hydrates lips with full-looking, zero-gravity wear and gleam.

Shades:

01 Disclosure

02 Nikita

03 Tantalize

04 Exquise

05 Frenzy

06 Ravish

07 Wicked

08 Inhibition

09 Aura

10 Love Lust

11 Gratuitious

12 Posession

13 Impulse

14 Crystalline

15 Frantic

16 Immortelle

17 L’Amour

18 Saboteur

19 Smoked Glass

20 Phantome

Ingredients

Jojoba Oil (SIMMONDSIA CHINESIS (JOJOBA) SEED OIL), Trivent Mango Butter (MANGIFERA INDICA (MANGO) SEED BUTTER), Petrolatum (PETROLATUM), Avocadin HU 25 (PERSEA GRATISSIMA (AVACADO) OIL/PHYTOSTEROLS/OLEA EURPAEA (OLIVE) FRUIT EXTRACT), Laurydone (LAURYL PCA) DâOrientine ELS (CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE/PHOENIX DACTYLIFERA (DATE) FRUIT EXTRACT/BRASSICA CAMPESTRIS (RAPESEED) STEROLS), Maxi-Lip (ETHYLHEXYL PALMITATE/TRIBEHENIN/SORBITAN ISOSTEARATE/PALMITOYL TRIPEPTIDE-1), Vitamin E (TOCOPHEROL ACETATE)