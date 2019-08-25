Home Beauty Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Fall 2019 Collection
Beauty

Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Fall 2019 Collection

August 25, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

We have 20 shades of Tom Ford Gloss Luxe, a new lip gloss collection for Fall 2019 that just launched. As only natural for most glosses, these won’t have a high coverage so if you expect opaque pigmentation you won’t get it. Here it matters more the luxurious shiny finish and there are so many colors to choose from!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Tom Ford, soon at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Barneys, Selfridges, Harrods, SAKS

Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Fall 2019 Collection

Gloss Luxe – New – $55.00 / £38.00 for 7 ml

The next evolution of lip gloss goes light-as-air in sheer-to medium coverage. Infused with three oils – avocado, olive and jojoba – and hollow powders for airy comfort, the liquid balm glace hydrates lips with full-looking, zero-gravity wear and gleam.

Shades:

  • 01 Disclosure
  • 02 Nikita
  • 03 Tantalize
  • 04 Exquise

  • 05 Frenzy
  • 06 Ravish
  • 07 Wicked
  • 08 Inhibition

  • 09 Aura
  • 10 Love Lust
  • 11 Gratuitious
  • 12 Posession

  • 13 Impulse
  • 14 Crystalline
  • 15 Frantic
  • 16 Immortelle

  • 17 L’Amour
  • 18 Saboteur
  • 19 Smoked Glass
  • 20 Phantome

Ingredients

Jojoba Oil (SIMMONDSIA CHINESIS (JOJOBA) SEED OIL), Trivent Mango Butter (MANGIFERA INDICA (MANGO) SEED BUTTER), Petrolatum (PETROLATUM), Avocadin HU 25 (PERSEA GRATISSIMA (AVACADO) OIL/PHYTOSTEROLS/OLEA EURPAEA (OLIVE) FRUIT EXTRACT), Laurydone (LAURYL PCA) DâOrientine ELS (CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE/PHOENIX DACTYLIFERA (DATE) FRUIT EXTRACT/BRASSICA CAMPESTRIS (RAPESEED) STEROLS), Maxi-Lip (ETHYLHEXYL PALMITATE/TRIBEHENIN/SORBITAN ISOSTEARATE/PALMITOYL TRIPEPTIDE-1), Vitamin E (TOCOPHEROL ACETATE)

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Guerlain Crazy Paris Collection Holiday 2013

October 15, 2013

Essence Kalinka Beauty Collection Spring 2014

November 30, 2013

Make Up For Ever Aqua Matic for Summer...

April 22, 2014

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Soft Light...

March 11, 2018

OPI Pink of Hearts Collection Winter 2013

September 14, 2013

Guerlain 2018 Chinese New Year

January 9, 2018

Do we need Tarte Sugar Rush Fresh &...

May 6, 2019

Clarins Pro Palette Eyebrow Kit GwP

January 18, 2016

Artdeco Here Comes the Sun 2015 Summer Collection

March 6, 2015

Giorgio Armani Holiday 2017 Kits

October 3, 2017

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.