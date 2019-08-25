Hello beauties!
We have 20 shades of Tom Ford Gloss Luxe, a new lip gloss collection for Fall 2019 that just launched. As only natural for most glosses, these won’t have a high coverage so if you expect opaque pigmentation you won’t get it. Here it matters more the luxurious shiny finish and there are so many colors to choose from!
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Tom Ford, soon at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Barneys, Selfridges, Harrods, SAKS
Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Fall 2019 Collection
Gloss Luxe – New – $55.00 / £38.00 for 7 ml
The next evolution of lip gloss goes light-as-air in sheer-to medium coverage. Infused with three oils – avocado, olive and jojoba – and hollow powders for airy comfort, the liquid balm glace hydrates lips with full-looking, zero-gravity wear and gleam.
Shades:
- 01 Disclosure
- 02 Nikita
- 03 Tantalize
- 04 Exquise
- 05 Frenzy
- 06 Ravish
- 07 Wicked
- 08 Inhibition
- 09 Aura
- 10 Love Lust
- 11 Gratuitious
- 12 Posession
- 13 Impulse
- 14 Crystalline
- 15 Frantic
- 16 Immortelle
- 17 L’Amour
- 18 Saboteur
- 19 Smoked Glass
- 20 Phantome
Ingredients
Jojoba Oil (SIMMONDSIA CHINESIS (JOJOBA) SEED OIL), Trivent Mango Butter (MANGIFERA INDICA (MANGO) SEED BUTTER), Petrolatum (PETROLATUM), Avocadin HU 25 (PERSEA GRATISSIMA (AVACADO) OIL/PHYTOSTEROLS/OLEA EURPAEA (OLIVE) FRUIT EXTRACT), Laurydone (LAURYL PCA) DâOrientine ELS (CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE/PHOENIX DACTYLIFERA (DATE) FRUIT EXTRACT/BRASSICA CAMPESTRIS (RAPESEED) STEROLS), Maxi-Lip (ETHYLHEXYL PALMITATE/TRIBEHENIN/SORBITAN ISOSTEARATE/PALMITOYL TRIPEPTIDE-1), Vitamin E (TOCOPHEROL ACETATE)