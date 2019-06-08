Hello ladies!

I’ve always loved to use toners as a second step of my skincare routine so buying The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution was a natural purchase for me. To be completely honest, I gave up toners since I discovered the benefits of salicilyc acid for my skin. The curiosity of trying this multi tasker toning solution that so many raved about got the best of me so I added it to my shopping bag straight away.

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution Review

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution ($9.00 /£6.75 for 240 ml) is a multitasker product that works as an exfoliant to give your skin a visible boost of radiance and clarity.

My skin is combo-sensitive so I’m not really used to acids in my skincare routine. For me it was the first time trying glycolic acid and I knew I had to take it easy, gradually. This one having a low concentration I decided to start using it a couple of times a week and increase the frequency from there.

The main ingredient is glycolic acid (an alpha hydroxyl acid that exfoliates the skin) which offers mild exfoliation to boost radiance and visibly restore clarity. Tasmanian pepperberry derivative is also known to reduce the irritation associated with acid use and ginseng and aloe vera to soothe. It seemed to me like the ideal product to refine the texture of my skin, hydrate and boost collagen.

INGREDIENTS

Aqua (Water), Glycolic Acid, Rosa damascena flower water, Centaurea cyanus flower water, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Water, Propanediol, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Aminomethyl Propanol, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Tasmannia Lanceolata Fruit/Leaf Extract, Aspartic Acid, Alanine, Glycine, Serine, Valine, Isoleucine, Proline, Threonine, Histidine, Phenylalanine, Glutamic Acid, Arginine, PCA, Sodium PCA, Sodium Lactate, Fructose, Glucose, Sucrose, Urea, Hexyl Nicotinate, Dextrin, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 20, Gellan Gum, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Sodium Chloride, Hexylene Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, 1,2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol.

My personal experience & thoughts

Since I gave up using toners a few years ago (after I done some research and got deeper into the skincare knowledge) this was the first I was willing to try as another method of exfoliating.

Unfortunately The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution is not BFF with my combination-sensitive skin type and not with oily skin either. If you have super sensitive skin I wouldn’t even bother trying it at all.

I started using it gradually like I said, with a minimum dose and alternating it with my other skincare products before bed time. I was prepared to feel a tingling sensation in the beginning but I thought it will be diminished in time, which it didn’t happened for me.

After looking more carefully at the ingredients, I spotted Hexyl Nicotinate which is a vasodilator and can be irritating if you have sensitive or super sensitive skin, which I apparently do.

For me it was just a tingling sensation which I thought it will go away after a couple of uses but it didn’t happen. I read that others even experienced a burning sensation so is best to stop using the product if that’s your case as well. The conclusion is that if you are too sensitive and if you have combo-oily skin type you’ll never get along with glycolic acid and Salicylic Acid is the best option for you.

Therefore I’m sticking to my The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution (review) but I can’t say that I won’t be curious to give other products a try. As you can see from the photo, the product is not barely used and that’s because I passed it along to my bf which has dry to normal skin type and was happy to be my guinea pig (it was in his best interest I can assure you 🙂 ).

I would have loved to benefit from a smoother skin texture (there’s always room for improvement) and to see those pores around my nose getting smaller. But there are other products out there who work for my combination skin type.

If you have normal or dry skin type give this product a go and see how you’ll get a fresher and glowy looking skin. My bf had not problem in using this product, no tingling sensation for him and the results were showing up quite fast.

If you’ll use the product regularly you will see those dark spots or marks from old pimples fading away, while your skin gets brighter and cleaner. Also if you have light hyperpigmentation, glycolic acid can be your helping buddy but if you have severe hyperpigmentation, you need to combine with a powerful skin-lightener for sure.

I would love to read your experience if you ever tried out this product and how did it go for you. 🙂

