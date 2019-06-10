Hello pretties!

Check out the latest release signed Tarte Cosmetics which features just three products that seems so summer appropriate. Tarte Busy Gal Collection features lip glosses, blushes and new shades of brow gels.

U.S. / UK – Now at Tarte Cosmetics | soon at SEPHORA

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Tarte Busy Gal Collection for Summer 2019

Gloss like a boss with this vegan hydrating, high impact shine lip gloss that delivers the nourishing texture of a balm while making your lips look luscious and fuller.

Werk Wife

9 to 5

Run this Town

Bo$$

Coffee Break

Do It All

Blush in a rush with this vegan creamy, multi-purpose cheek tint for the perfect flush of color. Just smile, dot and blend the formula onto the cheeks – tap on the lips for monochromatic magic.

Mood

Break Time

Brow down to the queen of effortless arches – this vegan 3-in-1 tinted brow gel gives shape, hold and subtle brow color to tame and tint in seconds.

Ash Blonde (New)

(New) Goden Blonde (New)

(New) Taupe

Medium Brown

Medium Cool Brown

Black Brown