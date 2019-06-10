Home Beauty Tarte Busy Gal Collection for Summer 2019
Beauty

Tarte Busy Gal Collection for Summer 2019

June 10, 2019

Hello pretties!

Check out the latest release signed Tarte Cosmetics which features just three products that seems so summer appropriate. Tarte Busy Gal Collection features lip glosses, blushes and new shades of brow gels.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK – Now at Tarte Cosmetics | soon at SEPHORA

Tarte Busy Gal Collection for Summer 2019

Busy Gal Gloss – $17.00 / £17.00

Gloss like a boss with this vegan hydrating, high impact shine lip gloss that delivers the nourishing texture of a balm while making your lips look luscious and fuller.

  • Werk Wife
  • 9 to 5
  • Run this Town
  • Bo$$
  • Coffee Break
  • Do It All

Busy Gal Blush – $25.00 / £21.00

Blush in a rush with this vegan creamy, multi-purpose cheek tint for the perfect flush of color. Just smile, dot and blend the formula onto the cheeks – tap on the lips for monochromatic magic.

  • Mood
  • Break Time

Busy Gal Brow Gel – $18.00 / £18.00

Brow down to the queen of effortless arches – this vegan 3-in-1 tinted brow gel gives shape, hold and subtle brow color to tame and tint in seconds.

  • Ash Blonde (New)
  • Goden Blonde (New)
  • Taupe
  • Medium Brown
  • Medium Cool Brown
  • Black Brown

