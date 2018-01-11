Home Beauty Shu Uemura Tokyo Spirit Spring 2018 Collection
Shu Uemura Tokyo Spirit Spring 2018 Collection

January 11, 2018

Hello pretties!

Shu Uemura Tokyo Spirit Spring 2018 Collection is inspired by the futurist Tokyo city space. The new playful prism makeup collection is already available in some countries. In Canada, Shu launched a few of these new items but I’m hoping they will bring the rest of the collection soon. Don’t forget that Shu Uemura is launching the new Lacquer Supreme range this spring as well.

Availability

Canada Launch Date – Now @shuuemura.ca

Shu Uemura Tokyo Spirit Spring 2018 Collection

Rouge Unlimited Tokyo Spirit Edition – Limited Edition – $36.00 CAD

Same feather-light, moisturizing texture in fresh spring shades or a holographic shine to finish off your lip look. rouge unlimited package comes with a fun special shu bear decoration graphic.

  • Urban Rose
  • Mauve Twist
  • Daring Fuchsia
  • Sheer Cherry in Prism

Eyebrow Manicure – Limited Edition – $26.00 CAD

Shu uemura’s beloved eyebrow manicure is now available in two shades to add a hint of trend-fueled color to your brow.

  • Bright Maroon
  • Deep Lilac

Drawing Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner

  • Pastel Mint
  • Turquoise Blue
  • Rose Purple
  • Pink
  • Champagne Gold
  • Royal Blue
  • Light Orange
  • Yellow

Lasting Gel Eyeliner

It will be available in 8 shades with 3 of them being limited edition.

  • Amber Brown
  • Olive Brown
  • Violet Brown

Eyebrow Dye

It will be available in six shades with two limited edition shades.

  • Bright Maroon
  • Deep Lilac

Eye Foil Metal Eyeshadow – Limited Edition

  • Cherry In Prism
  • Gold In Prism
  • Green In Prism

Shimmery Powder

  • Pink
  • Gold

Enjoy more photos…

 


genevieve January 11, 2018 - 6:51 am

The shade selection is lovely, especially the eye pencils.

