Too Faced Life’s a Festival Spring 2018 Collection is finally being unveiled. Jerrod Blandino gave us quite the scoop on his Instastories the other day. He presented this collection up close and share some details with us. I have the promo photos for you down bellow along with the product’s description.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – at ULTA during the 21 Days of Beauty this Spring

Canada Launch Date – 15 February 2018

Too Faced Life’s a Festival Spring 2018 Collection

Life’s a Festival Eyeshadow Palette – $52.00 CAD

Life’s a festival with this ethereal palette of duo chromatic shadows that shift in color and a happy mix of bold creamy mattes, pearlescent pops of mystical shades, and an exclusive Unicorn Tears highlighter for face and eyes based on our bestselling lipstick color. For dreamy depth and dimension, mix the formulas together to achieve a high-impact, out-of this-world festival finish. The entire shadow formula is infused with rose quartz powder to add some love energy to your makeup and the fresh dreamy scent will leave you with an enchanting, ethereal festival vibe.

Shades:

Unicorn Tears

Artist Pass

Dusk Teal Dawn

Funtasy

Mystic Rain

Fireflies

Beamin’

Fun In The Sun

Sunset Dream

Desert Vibes

Rainbow Life

Euphoric

Young & Free

Unicorn Horn Mystical Effects Highlighting Stick – $39.00 CAD

Inspired by the magical horn of our favorite mystical animal, this light catching, creamy formula glides on for precision highlighting and a party ready pearlescent gloss finish.

Unicorn Dreams

Unicorn Tears

La Creme Mystical Effects Lipstick – $26.00 CAD

Indulge lips with mystical creamy color that changes with your own unique body chemistry.

Angel Tears

Fairy Tears

Mermaid Tears

Unicorn Tears

Magic Crystal Transforming Lip Gloss / Mystical Effect Lip Topper – $24.00 CAD

This holographic lip gloss shifts in color with changes in light. Wear it on top of your favorite lipstick to instantly transform it into a mystical finish or wear alone for a pretty prismatic effect.

Angel Tears

Fairy Tears

Mermaid Tears

Unicorn Tears

Rainbow Strobe Rainbow Effect Highlighter – $38.00 CAD

This all-over magic highlighter is the ultimate color strobe fantasy. For a true rainbow effect pick up product from left to right with a flat dense brush and apply in one single stroke; or swirl the colors together for an effortless prismatic effect. The formula is infused with rose quartz powder to add some love energy to your makeup and the fresh dreamy scent will leave you with an enchanting, ethereal festival vibe.

Unicorn Tears Iridescent Mystical Bronzer – $38.00 CAD

For the first time ever we’ve combined the effects of the warm bronze of sunlight, the ethereal glow of moonlight and the twinkling effect of starlight together for a unicorn of a bronzer and a festival glow like nothing you’ve ever seen.

Festival Refresh Mystical Effect Setting and Refreshing Spray – $32.00 CAD

This mystifying makeup setting and refreshing spray is infused with opalescent pearls for all-over sparkling illumination, cools on contact, while rose quartz powder adds some love energy to your makeup. The alcohol-free formula’s fresh dreamy scent will leave you with an enchanting, ethereal festival vibe.

Magic Rainbow Strobing Brush High-Impact Strobing Brush – $40.00 CAD

Meet the real VIP of festival season—this brush is the ultimate high profile way to get the perfect strobe, highlight, and multidimensional glow. Our Magic Rainbow Strobing Brush is the perfect plus one for festival season. Unlock the enchanting rainbow of colors in our Rainbow Strobe Highlighter with the densely packed teddy bear hair bristles.

Enjoy more photos…

Photos edited by me, source SpillTheBeauty