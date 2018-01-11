Hello beauties!
Too Faced Life’s a Festival Spring 2018 Collection is finally being unveiled. Jerrod Blandino gave us quite the scoop on his Instastories the other day. He presented this collection up close and share some details with us. I have the promo photos for you down bellow along with the product’s description.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – at ULTA during the 21 Days of Beauty this Spring
Canada Launch Date – 15 February 2018
Too Faced Life’s a Festival Spring 2018 Collection
Life’s a Festival Eyeshadow Palette – $52.00 CAD
Life’s a festival with this ethereal palette of duo chromatic shadows that shift in color and a happy mix of bold creamy mattes, pearlescent pops of mystical shades, and an exclusive Unicorn Tears highlighter for face and eyes based on our bestselling lipstick color. For dreamy depth and dimension, mix the formulas together to achieve a high-impact, out-of this-world festival finish. The entire shadow formula is infused with rose quartz powder to add some love energy to your makeup and the fresh dreamy scent will leave you with an enchanting, ethereal festival vibe.
Shades:
- Unicorn Tears
- Artist Pass
- Dusk Teal Dawn
- Funtasy
- Mystic Rain
- Fireflies
- Beamin’
- Fun In The Sun
- Sunset Dream
- Desert Vibes
- Rainbow Life
- Euphoric
- Young & Free
Unicorn Horn Mystical Effects Highlighting Stick – $39.00 CAD
Inspired by the magical horn of our favorite mystical animal, this light catching, creamy formula glides on for precision highlighting and a party ready pearlescent gloss finish.
- Unicorn Dreams
- Unicorn Tears
La Creme Mystical Effects Lipstick – $26.00 CAD
Indulge lips with mystical creamy color that changes with your own unique body chemistry.
- Angel Tears
- Fairy Tears
- Mermaid Tears
- Unicorn Tears
Magic Crystal Transforming Lip Gloss / Mystical Effect Lip Topper – $24.00 CAD
This holographic lip gloss shifts in color with changes in light. Wear it on top of your favorite lipstick to instantly transform it into a mystical finish or wear alone for a pretty prismatic effect.
- Angel Tears
- Fairy Tears
- Mermaid Tears
- Unicorn Tears
Rainbow Strobe Rainbow Effect Highlighter – $38.00 CAD
This all-over magic highlighter is the ultimate color strobe fantasy. For a true rainbow effect pick up product from left to right with a flat dense brush and apply in one single stroke; or swirl the colors together for an effortless prismatic effect. The formula is infused with rose quartz powder to add some love energy to your makeup and the fresh dreamy scent will leave you with an enchanting, ethereal festival vibe.
Unicorn Tears Iridescent Mystical Bronzer – $38.00 CAD
For the first time ever we’ve combined the effects of the warm bronze of sunlight, the ethereal glow of moonlight and the twinkling effect of starlight together for a unicorn of a bronzer and a festival glow like nothing you’ve ever seen.
Festival Refresh Mystical Effect Setting and Refreshing Spray – $32.00 CAD
This mystifying makeup setting and refreshing spray is infused with opalescent pearls for all-over sparkling illumination, cools on contact, while rose quartz powder adds some love energy to your makeup. The alcohol-free formula’s fresh dreamy scent will leave you with an enchanting, ethereal festival vibe.
Magic Rainbow Strobing Brush High-Impact Strobing Brush – $40.00 CAD
Meet the real VIP of festival season—this brush is the ultimate high profile way to get the perfect strobe, highlight, and multidimensional glow. Our Magic Rainbow Strobing Brush is the perfect plus one for festival season. Unlock the enchanting rainbow of colors in our Rainbow Strobe Highlighter with the densely packed teddy bear hair bristles.
Enjoy more photos…
Photos edited by me, source SpillTheBeauty
3 comments
Hey Tavia! Thanks so much for the blog credit!
Hey Shawna! Of course, my pleasure! 🙂
I’m just confused why you used my photos but removed the watermarks.