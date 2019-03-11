Home Beauty Shopping for Anastasia Beverly Hills at Cult Beauty + Free Gift
Beauty

Shopping for Anastasia Beverly Hills at Cult Beauty + Free Gift

March 11, 2019

Hello sweeties!

Once Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Summer 2019 Collection launched I headed over to Cult Beauty to place my order. I couldn’t miss getting ABH Riviera Eyeshadow Palette in those bright colors which scream holiday by the beach for me. 🙂 I’m often shopping at Cult Beauty but this time they also had an amazing offer with a FREE GIFT that I didn’t want to miss out!

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. / UK / International – Now at Nordstrom, Sephora, Selfridges, Cult Beauty (+free gift / free world wide shipping), Beauty Bay, ULTA

 

Shopping for Anastasia Beverly Hills at Cult Beauty + Free Gift

Even today I wore a bright summery makeup look created with Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Eyeshadow Palette ($45.00 / £46.00 / €50.00 for 0.28 oz.) so watch out for my review tomorrow with plenty of details.

Since my last brow pencil just finished I took the opportunity to finally try ABH Brow Wiz ($21.00 / £22.00 / €27.00) because I always love to use an ultraslim mechanical pencil.

Now I’m moving on to the juicy part as Cult Beauty offered a FREE GIFT with Anastasia Beverly Hills purchases. So basically I got this Deluxe Trio set for free along with another two samples of my choice.

The Cult Beauty Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Trio set contains:

  • Liquid Lipstick in Ashton (2.3 g / 0.08)
  • Lip Gloss in Toffee (2 g / 0.07)
  • Clear Brow Gel (2.5 ml / 0.085 oz)

I combined the two lip products today and they are still on my lips right now (dinner time coming soon, let’s see how they last). I haven’t tried these lip shades from Anastasia Beverly Hills before so it was nice checking out her nude colors.

Later in the week I’ll be reviewing this ABH Deluxe Trio but in the meantime you can check out the swatches bellow. HERE you can see how they look on me until I’ll be back with more details in my review.

Have you ladies bought anything from ABH Summer 2019 Makeup Collection yet? 🙂 What are your favorite products from her collection? 🙂

Swatches of Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Eyeshadow Palette

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nicole by OPI Carrie Underwood Collection Spring 2014

December 28, 2013

Guerlain Summer 2013 Terracotta Makeup Palette for Face...

May 7, 2013

Too Faced Summer 2017 Makeup Collection

February 21, 2017

NYX Monte Carlo Soft Matte Lip Cream Review,...

October 5, 2016

Essie Tropical Lights Fun Ships 2016 Summer Collection

May 26, 2016

Paul & Joe Summer 2016 Makeup Collection

March 31, 2016

Estee Lauder Holiday 2015 Gifts in Asia

November 3, 2015

Beauty book-Anew special for you

July 3, 2008

Laura Mercier Watercolour Clouds Spring 2015 Collection

January 10, 2015

Lise Watier Fall 2013 Tartantastique Collection – Official...

July 30, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.