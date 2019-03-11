Hello sweeties!

Once Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Summer 2019 Collection launched I headed over to Cult Beauty to place my order. I couldn’t miss getting ABH Riviera Eyeshadow Palette in those bright colors which scream holiday by the beach for me. 🙂 I’m often shopping at Cult Beauty but this time they also had an amazing offer with a FREE GIFT that I didn’t want to miss out!

U.S. / UK / International – Now at Nordstrom, Sephora, Selfridges, Cult Beauty (+free gift / free world wide shipping), Beauty Bay, ULTA

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Shopping for Anastasia Beverly Hills at Cult Beauty + Free Gift

Even today I wore a bright summery makeup look created with Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Eyeshadow Palette ($45.00 / £46.00 / €50.00 for 0.28 oz.) so watch out for my review tomorrow with plenty of details.

Since my last brow pencil just finished I took the opportunity to finally try ABH Brow Wiz ($21.00 / £22.00 / €27.00) because I always love to use an ultraslim mechanical pencil.

Now I’m moving on to the juicy part as Cult Beauty offered a FREE GIFT with Anastasia Beverly Hills purchases. So basically I got this Deluxe Trio set for free along with another two samples of my choice.

The Cult Beauty Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Trio set contains:

Liquid Lipstick in Ashton (2.3 g / 0.08)

(2.3 g / 0.08) Lip Gloss in Toffee (2 g / 0.07)

(2 g / 0.07) Clear Brow Gel (2.5 ml / 0.085 oz)

I combined the two lip products today and they are still on my lips right now (dinner time coming soon, let’s see how they last). I haven’t tried these lip shades from Anastasia Beverly Hills before so it was nice checking out her nude colors.

Later in the week I’ll be reviewing this ABH Deluxe Trio but in the meantime you can check out the swatches bellow. HERE you can see how they look on me until I’ll be back with more details in my review.

Have you ladies bought anything from ABH Summer 2019 Makeup Collection yet? 🙂 What are your favorite products from her collection? 🙂

Swatches of Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Eyeshadow Palette