Hello beauties!
The latest news is the new launch of Natasha Denona All Neutral Biba Palette. It will actually launch officially this Friday but you can pre-order it now online. If you were in need of a new neutral palette then keep on reading as I have SWATCHES of Natasha Denona All Neutral Biba Palette waiting for you.
U.S. / UK / International Launch Date – Pre-order Now at NatashaDenona.com | 15 March 2019 at SEPHORA | April 2019 at Nordstrom, Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Beautylish
Natasha Denona All Neutral Biba Palette
All Neutral Biba Palette – New & Permanent – $129.00
This palette is a must have MULTI-USE PALETTE with the most essential colors.
It features 15 brand new shades & the signature ND formulas, including neutral, warm & cool tones from light to dark, in different textures. This eyeshadow palette is very user-friendly & covers a popular shade range, varying from mauves, burgundies & browns to warm greys & black.
Shades:
- Rustic
- Prairie
- Coco
- Freckle
- Shine
- Pasha
- Monroe
- Rayan
- Buff
- Tone
- Sid
- Tar
- Sculpture
- Spot
- Tusk
SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY
Natasha Denona All Neutral Biba Palette Makeup Look and Swatches