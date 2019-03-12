Hello beauties!

The latest news is the new launch of Natasha Denona All Neutral Biba Palette. It will actually launch officially this Friday but you can pre-order it now online. If you were in need of a new neutral palette then keep on reading as I have SWATCHES of Natasha Denona All Neutral Biba Palette waiting for you.

U.S. / UK / International Launch Date – Pre-order Now at NatashaDenona.com | 15 March 2019 at SEPHORA | April 2019 at Nordstrom, Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Beautylish

Natasha Denona All Neutral Biba Palette

All Neutral Biba Palette – New & Permanent – $129.00

This palette is a must have MULTI-USE PALETTE with the most essential colors.

It features 15 brand new shades & the signature ND formulas, including neutral, warm & cool tones from light to dark, in different textures. This eyeshadow palette is very user-friendly & covers a popular shade range, varying from mauves, burgundies & browns to warm greys & black.

Shades:

Rustic

Prairie

Coco

Freckle

Shine

Pasha

Monroe

Rayan

Buff

Tone

Sid

Tar

Sculpture

Spot

Tusk

Natasha Denona All Neutral Biba Palette Makeup Look and Swatches