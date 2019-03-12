Home Beauty Natasha Denona All Neutral Biba Palette
Natasha Denona All Neutral Biba Palette

March 12, 2019

Hello beauties!

The latest news is the new launch of Natasha Denona All Neutral Biba Palette. It will actually launch officially this Friday but you can pre-order it now online. If you were in need of a new neutral palette then keep on reading as I have SWATCHES of Natasha Denona All Neutral Biba Palette waiting for you.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK / International Launch Date – Pre-order Now at NatashaDenona.com | 15 March 2019 at SEPHORA | April 2019 at Nordstrom, Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Beautylish

Natasha Denona All Neutral Biba Palette

All Neutral Biba Palette – New & Permanent – $129.00

This palette is a must have MULTI-USE PALETTE with the most essential colors.

It features 15 brand new shades & the signature ND formulas, including neutral, warm & cool tones from light to dark, in different textures. This eyeshadow palette is very user-friendly & covers a popular shade range, varying from mauves, burgundies & browns to warm greys & black.

Shades:

  • Rustic
  • Prairie
  • Coco
  • Freckle
  • Shine
  • Pasha
  • Monroe
  • Rayan
  • Buff
  • Tone
  • Sid
  • Tar
  • Sculpture
  • Spot
  • Tusk

Natasha Denona All Neutral Biba Palette Makeup Look and Swatches


