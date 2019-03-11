Home Beauty MAC x El Seed 2019 Makeup Collection
MAC x El Seed 2019 Makeup Collection

March 11, 2019

Hello pretties!

Today we have the first promo photos of MAC x El Seed 2019 Makeup Collection that will be launching pretty soon. This is just a first look at the new collaboration between MAC Cosmetics and El Seed artist. I’m super excited about these products and especially about the highlighter. 🙂

Paint your world! Makeup artistry meets the vision of French-Tunisian street artist and sculptor eL Seed in a limited-edition collection that emboldens you to take control of your own image.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – soon at MAC Cosmetics US / MAC Cosmetics UK

 

MAC x El Seed 2019 Makeup Collection

The new MAC El Seed 2019 Collection will feature a 15 pan eyeshadow palette in a pink, limited edition packaging just like the other items. There are some bright colors in there so prepare yourself for some creative funky and bright makeup looks. 🙂

Next attraction on the list and probably the product that will sell out fast is MAC El Seed Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Dima’s Glow. This one is a real gem I’m telling you! Even though gold based highlighters are not always my first option, this one looks amazing.

If you are supporting Chicprofile on Patreon, you already know more information about the new Dima’s Glow Extra Dimension Skinfinish.

Moving on to the four lipstick shades from which I’ll probably get the bright pink one so stay tuned for reviews. 🙂

Last but not least we have a brush makeup set composed of four brushes with a limited edition super cute pink handles. I almost forgot the makeup bag which can easily host the entire collection and looks beyond gorgeous…well at least for a crazy pink lover. 🙂

What are your thought over this collection? Which of the products of MAC El Seed 2019 Makeup Collection will you be choosing or are you going to skip this launch? 🙂

UPDATE

Lipstick – Limited Edition

  • Declaring Love (Matte)
  • Maya La Belle (Matte)
  • Une Caresse (Matte)
  • Un Baiser (Matte)

Full Face Kit Cicero – Limited Edition

