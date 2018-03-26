Rouge Bunny Rouge Marco Long Lasting Lip Pencil Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello beauties!

Rouge Bunny Rouge Marco Long-Lasting Lip Pencil recently joined my makeup collection along with other new RBR items and a fragrance set. RBR Long-Lasting Lip Pencils come in five permanent shades.

Rouge Bunny Rouge Marco Long Lasting Lip Pencil Review

Rouge Bunny Rouge Marco (067) Long Lasting Lip Pencil ($21.00 / €13.30 for 1.2 g / 0.042 oz) is a pure matte, medium cool raspberry. I see it as a reddish beige with cool undertones and a matte finish. It has a good color payoff, being pigmented and fully opaque. The consistency is very creamy and glides easily and evenly across the lips.

The application goes perfectly as the lip liner is very creamy and smooth so it gives an evenly color. It can be used all over your lips as a base to make your lipstick more long lasting. I wore it on its own a couple of times as the color is very rich and pigmented. RBR Marco is a shade more appropriate for those with darker pink toned lips. As being a light skin tone, I feel like I can make this color work on me whenever I’m wearing a full face makeup and a nude eye makeup look.

I wouldn’t wear this color all over the lips on those bare faced days, when I’m not wearing any foundation. It’s a bit darker for me so it definitely requires me to wear makeup on the rest of my complexion and not just on my lips.

The consistency is creamy, but without melting on your lips in a single application. I can line my lips 3 or 4 times before I need to sharpen the lip pencil. Of course I like a creamy lip pencil but I dread those with a super creamy formula that I need to sharpen after every single application to get a pointed tip. With this one is not the case! It remains creamy and I can get a precise application a few times before I use my pencil sharpener.

Even though the color dries down to a matte finish it feels comfortable without being dry for the entire day. The formula is waterproof so the color is long lasting.

The synergic action of gellified systems, special polymers and waxes provides a most comfortable and semi-permanent colour. I get about 7 hours wear without leaving a stain behind.

