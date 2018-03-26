Hello cuties!

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color Spring 2018 Shades represent limited-edition colors that merge the look of the lipstick with the feel of a balm. Bobbi Brown Crushed Lipstick collection launched back in the Fall of 2017 with a permanent selection of shades.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color Spring 2018 Shades

Dalalid

Molly

Sazan

These shades were curated by beauty and fashion influencers Molly Chiang, Sazan Hendrix and Dalal AlDoub. Loaded with crushed pigments and lip-loving ingredients, this lip color is the ultimate swipe-and-go formula. Rich in vitamins E and C plus beeswax, the balmy formula glides on comfortably with a satin matte finish that leaves lips hydrated and kissable. Plus, it resists feathering and fading for crush-worthy color that lasts all day.

