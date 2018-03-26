Hello cuties!
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color Spring 2018 Shades represent limited-edition colors that merge the look of the lipstick with the feel of a balm. Bobbi Brown Crushed Lipstick collection launched back in the Fall of 2017 with a permanent selection of shades.
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color Spring 2018 Shades
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color – Limited Edition – $29.00
- Dalalid
- Molly
- Sazan
These shades were curated by beauty and fashion influencers Molly Chiang, Sazan Hendrix and Dalal AlDoub. Loaded with crushed pigments and lip-loving ingredients, this lip color is the ultimate swipe-and-go formula. Rich in vitamins E and C plus beeswax, the balmy formula glides on comfortably with a satin matte finish that leaves lips hydrated and kissable. Plus, it resists feathering and fading for crush-worthy color that lasts all day.
