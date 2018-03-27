Home Beauty Urban Decay Beached Summer 2018 Collection
Urban Decay Beached Summer 2018 Collection

March 27, 2018

Hello beauties!

The information keeps pouring on Urban Decay Beached Summer 2018 Collection. If the other day I showed you SWATCHES of Urban Decay Beached Eyeshadow Palette I guess it’s time to reveal the entire collection. You may recognize the Beached Bronzer Palettes from last year which are still available, but the collection has more to offer.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 8 May 2018 at ULTA | 10 May in Stores, Sephora

UK Launch Date – May 2018 at Debenhams, Feel Unique, UrbanDecay.co.uk

Urban Decay Beached Summer 2018 Collection

Beached Eyeshadow Palette – New – $34.00

Shades:

  • Salt – ivory satin
  • Blaze – light metallic peach with pink shift
  • Heatwave – metallic rust
  • Daybreak – deep-reddish terra-cotta matte
  • 16th ST – metallic-bronze gold
  • Double Dip – bright metallic teal
  • Plunge – deep metallic blue-green
  • Wedge – deep metallic brown-copper

Beached Bronzer – Repromote – $30.00 / £23.00

A super-soft powder bronzer in universally wearable, luminous matte shades.

  • Sunkissed –  for light to medium complexions
  • Bronzed – for medium to dark skin tones

Lipstick – $18.00

  • Tower 1 – a sheer neutral with pink under tones, a bronze-golden shimmer finish
  • Heatwave – bronze with a metallic finish
  • 100 Degrees – a bright sheer color that’s almost like a tinted lip balm

24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil – $20.00

  • Lucky – metallic burnt orange
  • Goldmine – a golden shimmer

genevieve March 28, 2018 - 6:29 am

Very summery look, but I am feeling tired of all the pinkish shades….

Reply

