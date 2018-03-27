Hello beauties!

The information keeps pouring on Urban Decay Beached Summer 2018 Collection. If the other day I showed you SWATCHES of Urban Decay Beached Eyeshadow Palette I guess it’s time to reveal the entire collection. You may recognize the Beached Bronzer Palettes from last year which are still available, but the collection has more to offer.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 8 May 2018 at ULTA | 10 May in Stores, Sephora

UK Launch Date – May 2018 at Debenhams, Feel Unique, UrbanDecay.co.uk

Urban Decay Beached Summer 2018 Collection

Beached Eyeshadow Palette – New – $34.00

Shades:

Salt – ivory satin

– ivory satin Blaze – light metallic peach with pink shift

– light metallic peach with pink shift Heatwave – metallic rust

– metallic rust Daybreak – deep-reddish terra-cotta matte

– deep-reddish terra-cotta matte 16th ST – metallic-bronze gold

– metallic-bronze gold Double Dip – bright metallic teal

– bright metallic teal Plunge – deep metallic blue-green

– deep metallic blue-green Wedge – deep metallic brown-copper

A super-soft powder bronzer in universally wearable, luminous matte shades.

Sunkissed – for light to medium complexions

– for light to medium complexions Bronzed – for medium to dark skin tones

Lipstick – $18.00

Tower 1 – a sheer neutral with pink under tones, a bronze-golden shimmer finish

Heatwave – bronze with a metallic finish



100 Degrees – a bright sheer color that’s almost like a tinted lip balm

24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil – $20.00

Lucky – metallic burnt orange



Goldmine – a golden shimmer

