NARS Cosmetics comes with a new eyeshadow palette right in the middle of holiday season. We are looking at soon to be launched NARS Ignited Eyeshadow Palette which will be a limited edition release. The palette features 12 multidimensional shades in matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes for all skin tones.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 28 November 2018 at Sephora | 29 November at NARS | 10 December 2018 in Stores

NARS Ignited Eyeshadow Palette Holiday 2018

Shimmering nudes and shade-shifting rose glitter catch light for explosive dimension. Burnished mattes smolder with high-impact intensity. These versatile, pigment-rich shades can be used as an eyeshadow or eyeliner, applied wet or dry.

The long-wearing, crease-resistant colors can be applied sheer or layered for more dramatic effects. Micronized powder provides improved wear and feel. The formula provides a high-pigment, high-shine finish with ultrafine blends of shimmer, glitter, and pearl to reflect light for eye-catching effects.

Hammmamet I – Matte beige

– Matte beige St-Paul-de-Vence I – Shimmering nectarine

Shimmering nectarine Light Up – Sparkling pink pearl

– Sparkling pink pearl Atomic – Sparkling bubblegum pink

– Sparkling bubblegum pink Sophia – Matte rich cool brown

– Matte rich cool brown Supernova – Metallic coral with pink

– Metallic coral with pink In Heat – Sparkling magenta

– Sparkling magenta Ignition – Sparkling rose

– Sparkling rose Noumea – Matte sienna

– Matte sienna Fired Up – Metallic rust

– Metallic rust Fuse – Sparkling purple with blue

– Sparkling purple with blue Ponte Noir – Sparkling eggplant with pink

