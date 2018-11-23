Home Beauty NARS Ignited Eyeshadow Palette Holiday 2018
NARS Ignited Eyeshadow Palette Holiday 2018

November 23, 2018

Hello cuties!

NARS Cosmetics comes with a new eyeshadow palette right in the middle of holiday season. We are looking at soon to be launched NARS Ignited Eyeshadow Palette which will be a limited edition release. The palette features 12 multidimensional shades in matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes for all skin tones.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 28 November 2018 at Sephora | 29 November at NARS | 10 December 2018 in Stores

NARS Ignited Eyeshadow Palette Holiday 2018

Shimmering nudes and shade-shifting rose glitter catch light for explosive dimension. Burnished mattes smolder with high-impact intensity. These versatile, pigment-rich shades can be used as an eyeshadow or eyeliner, applied wet or dry.

The long-wearing, crease-resistant colors can be applied sheer or layered for more dramatic effects. Micronized powder provides improved wear and feel. The formula provides a high-pigment, high-shine finish with ultrafine blends of shimmer, glitter, and pearl to reflect light for eye-catching effects.

Ignited Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $59.00

  • Hammmamet I – Matte beige
  • St-Paul-de-Vence I Shimmering nectarine
  • Light Up – Sparkling pink pearl
  • Atomic – Sparkling bubblegum pink
  • Sophia – Matte rich cool brown
  • Supernova – Metallic coral with pink
  • In Heat – Sparkling magenta
  • Ignition – Sparkling rose
  • Noumea – Matte sienna
  • Fired Up – Metallic rust
  • Fuse – Sparkling purple with blue
  • Ponte Noir – Sparkling eggplant with pink

genevieve November 23, 2018 - 4:46 am

I think I like this one better than UD Cherry. Really pretty shades.

