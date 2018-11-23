Hello cuties!
NARS Cosmetics comes with a new eyeshadow palette right in the middle of holiday season. We are looking at soon to be launched NARS Ignited Eyeshadow Palette which will be a limited edition release. The palette features 12 multidimensional shades in matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes for all skin tones.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 28 November 2018 at Sephora | 29 November at NARS | 10 December 2018 in Stores
NARS Ignited Eyeshadow Palette Holiday 2018
Shimmering nudes and shade-shifting rose glitter catch light for explosive dimension. Burnished mattes smolder with high-impact intensity. These versatile, pigment-rich shades can be used as an eyeshadow or eyeliner, applied wet or dry.
The long-wearing, crease-resistant colors can be applied sheer or layered for more dramatic effects. Micronized powder provides improved wear and feel. The formula provides a high-pigment, high-shine finish with ultrafine blends of shimmer, glitter, and pearl to reflect light for eye-catching effects.
Ignited Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $59.00
- Hammmamet I – Matte beige
- St-Paul-de-Vence I – Shimmering nectarine
- Light Up – Sparkling pink pearl
- Atomic – Sparkling bubblegum pink
- Sophia – Matte rich cool brown
- Supernova – Metallic coral with pink
- In Heat – Sparkling magenta
- Ignition – Sparkling rose
- Noumea – Matte sienna
- Fired Up – Metallic rust
- Fuse – Sparkling purple with blue
- Ponte Noir – Sparkling eggplant with pink
I think I like this one better than UD Cherry. Really pretty shades.