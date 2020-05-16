Guerlain Aqua Allegoria, Dior J’Adore Roll-On New Summer 2020 Fragrances

Hello beauties!

Summer is just around the corner and new fragrances are launching so check them out! New scents from Guerlain Aqua Allegoria family, Dior J’Adore Roll-On and Hair Mist are just some of them. 🙂

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – beginning June 2020 at Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Summer 2020 Collection

Guerlain’s popular fragrance series “Aqua Allegoria” inspired by the “garden” will welcome two new scents starting next month. The theme is Joyful by Nature so these scents are very summery, inspired by the beautiful gardens of the world so an explosion of freshness and flowers.



Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Orange Soleia – New – 75 ml



Orange Soleia is based on the image of Sicily, which is full of rich history and nature. Ancient Greek ruins, bustling markets, crystal clear waters and shining sun. The scent of fresh lemon citrus expresses the memories of a Sicily trip.



Bergamot accented with pink pepper gives a refreshing scent and overlaps with the powerfully scented blood orange. The slightly sweet and sour scent of harmony, the warm Tonka bean and the calming woody notes slowly meet over time, inviting you to a gentle long lasting fragrance.



Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Granada Salvia – New – 75 ml

On the other hand, Grandana Salvia, inspired by the gardens of Granada, Spain, has an elegant fruity citrus scent. “I drew the sweet fruit juice of pomegranate on the keynote to capture the natural scenery I found while taking a walk in the garden of Granada.”

A juicy pomegranate is combined with a refreshing top note that mixes cassis that can be played, cypress, and bergamot. The sweetness of pomegranate, which is so sweet that it makes you want to eat it, stands out because of its unexpected combination of rose and sage. The base notes are sweet patchouli and white musk, leaving an elegant scent.

Dior J’Adore Roll-On Summer 2020

The popular fragrance of Dior J’Adore will be available as roll-on from June 2020. I’ve been getting messages from some of you who already spotted Dior J’Adore Roll-On Pearl in duty free shops back in February and I know it was released in some countries last year.

The small Dior J’Adore Roll-On contains 20 ml of fragrance and looks like a small gem which will suit any purse. It has the same scent and notes as the famous J’Adore perfume so you’ll feel the aroma of jasmine (Sambac and Grasse), ylang-ylang, Damask rose, orange blossom and tuberose.

In addition to this launch we will also see the new Dior J’Adore Hair Mist (50 ml) so you can enjoy the scent of J’Adore Eau de Parfum on your hair and all over your body or even clothes.