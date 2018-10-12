Hello pretties!

Pat McGrath Holiday 2018 Opulence Collection launches next week offering three new eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks. Promo swatches are already available and you can take a generous sneak peek at all the goodies included in this collection.

PAT McGRATH LABS PRESENTS The Opulence Collection. Packaged in beautifully bejeweled palettes in alluring aquamarine, ravishing ruby and provocative pink sapphire, this trio of six shade seductresses contain an arresting array of matte and metallic pigments conjured to captivate.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 18 October 2018 at Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath Holiday 2018 Opulence Collection Swatches

Sulbime Bronze Temptation MTHRSHP Palette – Limited Edition – $55.00 What do you get when you combine a handful of warm metallics with shade-shifting jewel tones and tawny mattes? A palette of rich, regal shades, guaranteed to bring some serious heat. Set your look ablaze with scorching gold, ruby, and champagne tones, paired with a decadent emerald to temper the flames and add extra smoulder. The plush, blendable texture delivers an intense flare of colour, imparting pure colour in just one swipe. Celestial

Burning Desire

Supernova

Dark Paradise

Corruption

Provocatrix

Subliminal Dark Star MTHRSHP Palette – Limited Edition – $55.00 Enraptured

Deep Space

Entice

Interstellar

Metropolis

Dark Matter

Subversive Metalmorphosis MTHRSHP Palette – Limited Edition – $55.00 Heavy metal meets glam rock this sextet of precious elements, which serve as the next generation of Mother’s limited edition METALMORPHOSIS 005 Lab. Gild eyelids in molten gold, copper, and forged steel finishes, paired with a deep, smoked amethyst to add extra richness. Each pigment feels just as luxurious as it looks, delivering a foiled alloy accent in a single swipe. It’s the gold standard of metallic pigments — and you deserve to have the best. Metallurgy

Copper

Sterling

Smoked Amethyst

Bronze

Gold Standard

MatteTrance Lipstick (Opulence Limited Edition) – $30.00 Same luxurious matte formula inside, brand-new regal exterior destined to become a collector’s item. Mother’s most iconic MatteTrance™ shades are decked out in their most festive party dresses to wrap your lips in a featherweight veil of velvety colour. The opaque matte texture is complemented by a sensually creamy formula, which hydrates lips on contact while helping to smooth over imperfections. Christy – divine beige peach (Pink Sapphire)

– divine beige peach (Pink Sapphire) Forbidden Love – ultimate classic red (Pink Sapphire)

– ultimate classic red (Pink Sapphire) Flesh 3 – deep rose (Pink Sapphire)

– deep rose (Pink Sapphire) Guinevere – blooded crimson (Aquamarine)

– blooded crimson (Aquamarine) 1995 – warm light nude (Aquamarine)

– warm light nude (Aquamarine) Flesh 3 – deep rose (Aquamarine)

– deep rose (Aquamarine) Omi – mid-tone rose (Ruby)

– mid-tone rose (Ruby) Elson – blue red (Ruby)

– blue red (Ruby) Flesh 3 – deep rose (Ruby)

