Hello sweeties!

Just a quick shout-out to skincare obsessed out there as Oh K! 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar just launched. Skincare gifts can also be perfect for X-mas, just like any other beauty or makeup product. Since I’m a fan of Oh K! Sheet Masks I wanted to share the news with you. I’ll be getting the calendar soon and give you more details. I also included a couple of Oh K! masks in my last giveaway just because I wanted one of you to see how awesome they really are. In the meantime you can always follow me on Instagram and check my Instastories where I often post what Oh K! masks I’m using every week!

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at @very.co.uk | @oklife.com (Non Affiliate Links)

Oh K! 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar – Limited Edition – £14.99

Why not surprise someone special or spoil yourself with this Oh K! 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar inspired by fashion-forward Korea.

It contains a mini nail file, mini nail polish, mini nail polish glitter, a lip gloss ball and more!